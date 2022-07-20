Main Event Catering donates to Story Street Pantry

Main Event Catering recently donated nearly $800 to Story Street Pantry, part of a local coordination to help those in need.

Jessica Vanderpool, director of sales with Main Event Catering, first got the idea in December 2020.

“The idea came to me when I was hearing about the hardships that local food pantries were having with the increased demand for their services because of COVID,” she said.

While donating food that would otherwise go to waste would be great, Vanderpool though the most impactful donation would be cash.

“I really wanted to make an actual difference for them, and I figured what better way than donating money that they could use for any part of their services,” she said.

The program kicked off in 2021. Each quarter, a portion of Main Event’s catering profits was donated back to local food pantries in the communities the business serves. In the first quarter, nearly $570 was donated to Care and Share Food Pantry in Council Bluffs. Then, nearly $445 was donated to the Bellevue (Nebraska) Food Pantry and nearly $360 was donated to Together Inc. in Omaha.

A list of food pantries in each community is compiled, then a random drawing selects where the donation will go from there.

“Every quarter, we’ve just continued it since,” Vanderpool said.

Main Event Catering recently made its first 2022 donation to Story Street Pantry in Council Bluffs. The donation totaled $789.28.

Story Street Pantry organizer Loren Knauss told Vanderpool they’d likely use the donation for gas. Since the pantry is mobile, it relies on gas to distribute offerings and services.

“They were using a lot of gas and gas prices are extremely high right now,” Vanderpool said. “They thought the donation could get them through at least a month.”

“When I went into this, I was thinking they were all going to purchase food. I didn’t think about the other costs associated with running a pantry,” Vanderpool said. “Last year, Care and Share planned to use their donation for utilities and overhead cost, because the rent for their space was so high, that’s where they felt they could best use that donation.”