Mainwaring to replace Tulipana as Iowa West Foundation president and CEO

The Iowa West Foundation has found its next leader.

The foundation’s board of directors recently chose Council Bluffs native Brenda Mainwaring to serve as the next president and CEO, starting in September. With the announcement, the foundation noted Mainwaring becomes the first woman to be named to the role since it was formed nearly 25 years ago.

Mainwaring comes to Iowa West after years as an executive at Union Pacific. She is credited with developing funding partnerships with communities and not-for-profit organizations across Iowa, Nebraska and eight southern states as the railroad implemented projects, the foundation said. In addition, she helped communities create jobs as well as develop community spaces.

“Brenda is a problem-solver,” Iowa West Foundation Board President Matt Gronstal said in a release. “Her extensive experience creating and implementing strategic initiatives at every level will be of great value to the Foundation and to the communities of southwest Iowa.”

Rick Killion, past president of the Iowa West Racing Association and chair of the search committee, echoed those sentiments.