Make-A-Wish Iowa to hold breakfast with Santa Claus for local children

Sometimes your only chance to meet a celebrity is to find out when they’re going to be in a public place and then go there at the right time.

So it is with Santa.

The Daily Nonpareil has received information that Santa Claus will be eating breakfast Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 to 11 a.m. — he has a large appetite — at the YMCA Healthy Living Center at 714 S. Main St. in Council Bluffs.

To make it possible for local children to meet Santa, Make-A-Wish Iowa will hold a breakfast at the same time and place. The menu will include pancakes, sausage and juice catered by HippoHot.

Face painting, crafts and prize drawings will be part of the festivities, according to Nancy Mowery, an elf for Make-A-Wish. Parents can take snapshots of their children with Santa or purchase a photograph from a professional photographer on site.

Tickets will be $5 for children ages 3 to 10 and $8 for children 11 and older to help Santa with the cost of reindeer feed. Children 2 and younger will be admitted free. Any proceeds not needed for reindeer feed will go to Make-A-Wish Iowa.

