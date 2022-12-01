Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing wife in neck

A 31-year-old Council Bluffs man was arrested for attempted murder Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife in the neck.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Fifth Avenue just after 4 p.m. Thursday on a report of a disturbance between a male and female, according to a report from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Officers were informed that the woman had been stabbed in the neck by her husband. They located the man and he was arrested, while the woman was taken by private vehicle to Jennie Edmundson Hospital where she sought treatment for a significant stab wound to her upper back, near the base of the neck, police said.

The woman was eventually referred to UNMC, due to the severity of the wound. At this time, the injury is said to be non-life threatening, according to the police report.

During the investigation, officers said they learned that the couple's children were present during the assault. The children were not injured in the incident.

The man was transported to Pottawattamie County Corrections and booked on charges of attempted murder, felony domestic abuse, child endangerment, disobedience to police and public intoxication.

CBPD asks that any witnesses of the incident contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 712-328-7867.