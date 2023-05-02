A technician was servicing an ATM at the US Bank on Broadway on Friday, April 28, when they was assaulted.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday, a Black male approached the technician and assaulted him in an effort to gain access to the ATM. The man then stole cash from the machine and fled in a silver four-door vehicle.

The technician was not seriously injured, and officers were unable to locate the suspect after a search of the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.