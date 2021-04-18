Man injured in Westroads Mall shooting has died, police continue search for suspects

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement were actively searching for suspects involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at Westroads Mall earlier today.

Omaha police have determined the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random attack.

Police determined the suspects had fled the scene after searching the mall, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department. Police did not provide a description of the suspects, citing a need to review security footage before releasing those details.

Officers first gave the “all clear” around 1 p.m. on Saturday — about an hour after multiple shots were fired.

In addition to the male victim who died from his injuries after being transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, a woman in her 20s suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. She walked into Immanuel Hospital and said she was injured in the shooting.

Bonacci said the scene at the mall was not an active shooter situation.

“Unfortunately nationwide we’re seeing an increase in violent crime, however, Omaha is safe,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We take a lot of preventative measures as a police department.”