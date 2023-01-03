Man killed in garage explosion Tuesday

One person was confirmed dead in an explosion at a home at 35th Street and Avenue G Tuesday.

Council Bluffs Police say the deceased is an adult male, but have not confirmed his identity.

The area surrounding 35th Street and Avenue G remained closed throughout the afternoon due to the investigation, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

An explosion and leaking gas was reported in the area just before noon Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from CBPD.

Officers saw debris in the street when they arrived at the scene. It appears a small propane gas tank sitting near the home's detached garage exploded, causing the damage and the fatality, police reported Tuesday afternoon.

"Don't know how that would have occurred," Sgt. Ted Roberts said.

Black Hills Energy confirmed the area is safe; there are no gas leaks in the area. The neighborhood gas was shut off as a precaution.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department took over the investigation, reporting that a compressed natural gas cylinder exploded inside of the garage at 709 N. 35th St.

"There are no indications that this explosion was a result of a gas leak from the utilities serving the property," the fire department said in a press release shared Tuesday.

The incident is still under investigation and the name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

"It just appears to be a horrible accident that occurred here at the house," Roberts said.

Stay with The Daily Nonpareil for updates.