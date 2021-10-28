Man killed in one-car crash on I-29

A 68-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a barricade along Interstate 29.

The vehicle was northbound on I-29 Wednesday evening when it left the roadway at about the 50-mile marker and struck a collapsible barrier in front of a sign board on the right and flipped over, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

First responders from the Council Bluffs Police Department and Council Bluffs Fire Department were sent to the scene at 10:47 p.m. Firefighters removed the driver, the lone occupant, from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time pending notifications.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CBPD Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948.

