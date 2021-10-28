 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in one-car crash on I-29
0 comments
top story

Man killed in one-car crash on I-29

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency light
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

A 68-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a barricade along Interstate 29.

The vehicle was northbound on I-29 Wednesday evening when it left the roadway at about the 50-mile marker and struck a collapsible barrier in front of a sign board on the right and flipped over, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

First responders from the Council Bluffs Police Department and Council Bluffs Fire Department were sent to the scene at 10:47 p.m. Firefighters removed the driver, the lone occupant, from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time pending notifications.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CBPD Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. issues first passport with ‘X’ gender marker

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert