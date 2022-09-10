 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sentenced to more than 8 years for possession. intent to distribute meth

  • 0
court graphic.jpg

Syed Ben Al-Amin, 34, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was sentenced on Tuesday to more than eight years in prison (100 months) following his plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On Aug. 7, 2020, Al-Amin was involved in a hit and run accident on Interstate 80. Iowa State Patrol located Al-Amin driving on Interstate 80 and attempted to stop the vehicle. Al-Amin refused to stop his car and a chase ensued into Council Bluffs. Al-Amin drove into a hospital parking lot where he lost control of his vehicle. Al-Amin then fled on foot before being arrested.

In the center console of Al-Amin’s vehicle, law enforcement located baggies of pills containing methamphetamine, which Al-Amin planned to distribute.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Iowa State Patrol, the Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force investigated the case.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert