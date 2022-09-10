Man sentenced to more than 8 years for possession. intent to distribute meth

Syed Ben Al-Amin, 34, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was sentenced on Tuesday to more than eight years in prison (100 months) following his plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On Aug. 7, 2020, Al-Amin was involved in a hit and run accident on Interstate 80. Iowa State Patrol located Al-Amin driving on Interstate 80 and attempted to stop the vehicle. Al-Amin refused to stop his car and a chase ensued into Council Bluffs. Al-Amin drove into a hospital parking lot where he lost control of his vehicle. Al-Amin then fled on foot before being arrested.
In the center console of Al-Amin’s vehicle, law enforcement located baggies of pills containing methamphetamine, which Al-Amin planned to distribute.
United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Iowa State Patrol, the Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force investigated the case.