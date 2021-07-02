Man severely injured by fireworks in Council Bluffs

A 35-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fireworks incident on Thursday in Council Bluffs.

The city said the Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched just after 9 p.m. to a home in the 2700 block of Avenue L. Medics took the man to Nebraska Medicine, where he was in critical condition before stabilizing.

The city said the man sustained severe injuries to both hands as well as burns to his body.

The Council Bluffs Fire Marshal's Office is looking into the incident because it is a fireworks related injury.

