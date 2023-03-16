Dewey the dog needs some luck of the Irish to find his forever home, and he’s getting some help as part of the St. Pawtrick’s Day adoption special at Midlands Humane Society.

Dewey is a 4-year-old male Australian shepherd mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say Dewey is “a timid boy who wants so badly to play with a new best friend.” He is still unsure in this world, so he needs a patient owner who can teach him that new experiences are fun, and not scary. His adoption fee is normally $225, but until March 18 people can name their price as part of the St. Pawtrick’s sale. The shelter is up to its pot of gold in dogs, so Midlands is letting people pick their price on dogs over 1 year and over 50 pounds.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.