March food pantry box drops announced
March food pantry box drops announced

20210220_new_foodpantry_3

Vehicles line up to receive food packages during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The pantry packages, which are part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, include milk, chicken, cheese, butter and fresh fruit and produce. 

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Story Street Pantry and its partner pantries will hold five USDA Farmers to Families food box distributions this month, beginning Saturday. There will be an evening distribution on March 19 in Council Bluffs so people can pick up boxes after work and school.

During February, the pantries and community organizations in Iowa and Nebraska worked together to distribute 9,504 food boxes in nine days, according to Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry.

“Volunteers from multiple organizations helped to distribute food boxes in snowstorms and subzero weather and were never discouraged,” he said. “We cannot thank everyone enough for the work they did. The distributions would not have been successful without each community working as a team, and we look forward to working with them again in March and on future projects.”

March distributions will be as follows:

Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m., Carter Lake Community Presbyterian Food Pantry, 3030 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake

March 13: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland

March 18: Noon to 4 p.m., San Andres Lutheran Food Pantry, 4440 S. 25th St., Omaha

March 19: 4 to 7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Food Pantry, 313 Story St.

March 27: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, Oakland

