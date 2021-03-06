March food pantry box drops announced

Story Street Pantry and its partner pantries will hold five USDA Farmers to Families food box distributions this month, beginning today. There will be an evening distribution on March 19 in Council Bluffs so people can pick up boxes after work and school.

During February, the pantries and community organizations in Iowa and Nebraska worked together to distribute 9,504 food boxes in nine days, according to Loren Knauss, co-founder of Story Street Pantry.

“Volunteers from multiple organizations helped to distribute food boxes in snowstorms and subzero weather and were never discouraged,” he said. “We cannot thank everyone enough for the work they did. The distributions would not have been successful without each community working as a team, and we look forward to working with them again in March and on future projects.”