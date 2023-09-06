Children’s Square U.S.A. announced Wednesday that Ted and Polly Hoff of Council Bluffs will serve as the honorary chairs for its annual Jason Awards celebration on Nov. 2 at the Mid-America Center.

The event is held annually to recognize individuals, organizations, and businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square, according to a news release.

“We are honored that Dr. and Mrs. Hoff are the Honorary Chairs for this year’s Jason Awards,” Viv Ewing, president and CEO at Children’s Square, said in a news release. “Their commitment to our community is unquestioned, and their participation in our event makes the celebration of our 140th year of service to children and families extra special.”

Ted Hoff is a retired ophthalmologist, and the Hoffs have been advocates for many local non-profit organizations. The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center at Pottawattamie Arts, Culture, & Entertainment is named for their family.

The Jason Awards evening will begin with a social hour reception from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. with a dinner and program to follow. To purchase tickets, visit childrenssquare.org/jason-awards, email changinglives@childrenssquare.org or call 712-828-7464.

Margarite Goodenow, Pete Tulipana and Project Harmony are the 2023 Jason Award recipients. Each of the honorees represents decades of experience and leadership that continue to help numerous non-profit organizations in our community.

This year’s emcee for the event is Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber. Wilber, representing the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office's Juvenile Division, was a 2022 Jason Awards honoree.

“We are looking forward to Matt as emcee. He’ll do a great job,” Ewing said. “We encourage you to attend and help us honor these leaders in our community.”

The Jason Award is named after a young Children’s Square student on campus who was captured on film, full of hope and optimism, running into the future.