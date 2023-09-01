A quartet of outdoor instruments creating a musical “garden” has been donated to the town of Macedonia as a memorial to Marilynn Pilling, a longtime organist and accompanist at the Macedonia Methodist Church.

The sound sculptures recently installed on the south side of Main Street include an 11-note chime and three musical flowers to represent and honor Pilling's love for music.

Pilling's passion for music began early in life as she began playing piano and clarinet and singing in school band and choir. The Carson Methodist Church funded organ lessons in Council Bluffs while she was still in high school, and she played at the Carson Church until marrying Doyle Pilling and moving to Macedonia. She continued to play pipe organ at the Macedonia Church for 50 years and touched many hearts during weddings, funerals and Sunday services.

The musical garden was donated by the Pilling and McCready families, who hope that it will inspire Macedonia residents and visitors of all ages to have fun and explore their music creativity. Be sure to try them out and listen to the gentle, soothing, angelic sounds, the families said — “Let there be songs to fill the air.”

Macedonia Mayor Melia Clark graciously accepted the gift on behalf of the town and thanked the family for their donation during the dedication at Donia Days on Aug. 19.