Marine’s shooting brings scrutiny of air gun rules

Some others, including Illinois and Michigan, treat high-power or high-caliber nonpowder guns as firearms. In its definition of a firearm, Illinois does not include nonpowder guns of .18 caliber or less, or nonpowder guns with a muzzle velocity of less than 700 feet per second.

Another group of states — including Connecticut, Delaware and North Dakota — have nonpowder guns in their definitions of dangerous weapons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Current limitationsAn air gun doesn’t fit the definition of a firearm in Iowa. If it did, Olson could have faced a charge of reckless use of a firearm — which is what Lyness would have wanted to charge him with. That is a felony if serious or bodily injury occurs.

“If you have an air rifle or other kinds of weapons like that that are basically firearms, than let’s classify them as firearms and treat them like that because the concern I have is that they are going to be misused,” Lyness said.

Nile Heefner, Gabe’s father, said he would like to see air rifles and pellet guns classified as firearms “because they can injure and kill like firearms.”