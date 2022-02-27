Marlon's Memo: A revolution of self-examination

“I’m starting with the man in the mirror — I’m asking him to change his ways. And no message could have been any clearer.

“If you wanna make the world a better place take a look at yourself and make that change. “

No truer sentence has ever been spoken. These famous and heartfelt words uttered in 1988 by the King of Pop, Mr. Michael Jackson, contained such a deep meaning combined with a genuine spirit of promise and hope for a global revolution.

A revolution of self-examination, introspection and personal accountability. It was a call for all at the time to take a moment out of life to really look at themselves and what role they were playing in either the benefit or the detriment of society’s issues.

That same call echoes today, more than 30 years later.

In a world of constant distractions, entitled attitudes, emotional let downs, economic upheaval and mental instabilities, I wanted to refer back to that iconic song and ask myself as well as my readers: “What role do we play?”

Are we assisting in the making of a better world or are we consciously or even unconsciously a part of it’s path of decline? Positive changes flow from the inside out. That being said, in order to produce manifestations of any kind, action must begin within us.

Today we’re going to talk about exactly that as well as why it’s important to perform frequent, if not daily, self-evaluations. We’re going to look at topics such as blame, accountability, esteem and growth.

In our lives from childhood on, our experiences shape and form who we come to be. These experiences can act as catalysts for good, healthy life practices or unfortunately also for our own inevitable destructive end.

The beginning of every healthy relationship we will ever maintain involves being in tune with ourselves. Seeking the person we are at our core or, the real us — is something that we begin from our youth onward. It never ends. From the moment we start to gain awareness of our being, growth we hope, will be a perpetual process.

So many of us have gone through negative experiences. Some have witnessed horrible traumas others have been victimized by unspeakable atrocities. There are those who have fought physical and mental ailments since birth and still even more who silently live through domestic mental, emotional and sadly physical abuse.

These many different lives that we lead as well as how we respond to them all mold and shape the outcomes that we receive. They also form the ways that we perceive ourselves.

The opposite extreme of these experiences would be the millions of people who perhaps have never seen violence or who have been blessed in life to not see or live through the ugly, cold side of our planet.

With so many things going on in the world around us its easy to lose sight of who we truly are. It’s easy to get caught up in depression and negative self talk. It’s also easy to become so engrossed in today’s misery that we begin finding fault with everyone and everything except the true source of our contention — ourselves.

“The reason why people usually blame others is that it’s a quick escape from guilt,” wrote Ana Gonzalez.

She went on to say “Blaming other people is an easy out, and an easy way for us to continue our behaviors, which may be the source of the problem we’re hoping to put on someone else. This denial of responsibility also denies us control of a given situation.”

I discovered that this psychological process of blaming others is usually with the end goal of the blamer feeling superior, viewing those around as less worthwhile. By doing this it gives the blamer a delusion of perfection.

Rather than owning up to our mistakes or even deeper, admitting that perhaps we have faults within our behaviors and thought patterns which can be the causes of several of the things we are unhappy with in our lives, we quickly cast others as the reason we can’t achieve, the reasons why we’re struggling or in the position were in or even still, the reason why our life is not what we feel it should be.

Assigning blame to ourselves can be hard.

We never want to think of who we are as a “bad person.” We never tend to want to see the ugliest or darkest truths about our being most likely because automatically then work is involved to change and we’ll, maybe we just aren’t ready for that. I could understand how this might be difficult.

Yet another extreme of blame is self-judgement, meaning, unlike those who blame everyone in society for their woes, many others take on too much responsibility and find themselves blaming the failures, misfortunes, misgivings and poor behaviors of others on their own being. Almost as if wearing the negative outputs of all around them.

This also is a very unwise practice and ties hand in hand with our message today of looking in the mirror and building a healthy knowledge of who we see and what value we assign.

We as humans each maintain a role in existence. Fulfilling these roles must, I repeat must contain a balance of accountability and being unaccountable. A balance of what we should accept and of what we should not have to own or hold onto.

So, how can we begin taking steps towards ownership of what we do and say in a positive manner?

I went online and began to do some digging.

An article published by the Niagara Institute had this take on the subject:

“Taking responsibility for your actions requires the realization that you play a part in every situation or experience and therefore, have some degree of responsibility over the outcomes or consequences. You may have heard it referred to as accountability. It means that your first reaction when a mistake is made or something doesn’t go as planned, isn’t to blame others, make excuses, twist the facts, or flat out lie. Instead, you swiftly acknowledge there is a problem, identify your role in it, and implement an action plan to minimize (or entirely eliminate) the chances of it happening again. “

Recently one Forbes magazine author published that someone who takes responsibility for their actions is an accountable individual and here is what that may look like in action:

You recognize and own up to your part of what is occurring

If your message is hurtful to someone, you are willing to examine how your communication may have been damaging

You don’t blame others when you’re at fault

You don’t make excuses for why things are happening

You don’t pawn off all the responsibility (or all the failure) onto your team or subordinate

If you continually miss deadlines or essential project parameters, you don’t pretend that it is all out of your control

If you, ( your family, your friends, your employees, colleagues or team ) is failing, you don’t stick your head in the sand and stay in denial — you proactively do something about it

If your relationships are faltering, you’re open to seeing how you’re contributing to (and even exacerbating) the challenges and conflict.

All were very interesting and informative thoughts to ponder, but still I had to be able to answer: What could possibly be the benefits of all of these things we’ve touched on?

And how can positive mindsets, healthy esteem, personal accountability and behavioral ownership improve this circus we often dare call life?

Well, I would love to explain. Healthy mentalities provide us first with confidence.

A confidence that shines through in how we carry ourselves, in the decisions and choices that we make and in our dealings with others. It puts our frequencies at a higher level thus immediately radiating from that core we spoke of earlier.

Another important improvement that is gained from analyzing and making self changes for good is that the relationships we then build on every level begin to grow. Why is this? Because a byproduct of being honest within is having open, honest and secure relationships with those we care about, work with or encounter.

It also steers us away from people, situations or circumstances that ultimately are not in our best interests.

A third benefit of practicing new ways to love ourselves is — growth. We begin to obtain more realistic expectations from not only our person but the persons we engage with. We begin to become less critical and more understanding because after all, we learned first hand from that reflection that life is far from perfect and the patience it took us to get it, we then need to extend to others so that they may as well.

Distractions, worries, traumas, tragedies, ailments, pains, bills, interactions, jobs, losses, stresses — a whole world lies before us like an impossible obstacle course to complete. I know it definitely can feel that way most days. But if nothing else, my goal today is to not only point out things that are wrong or that we may need to fix, but to explain how to do so and why doing so will truly enrich your lives guys.

We all need each other in these times, but before we can even try to support one another we need to make it vital to check on and have daily chats with that man (or woman) in the mirror.

Be real, be true, learn, accept, grow! These are the keys to living that “best life” we all talk about living and seeing successes in our efforts and relationships.

I don’t know about you, but ladies and gentlemen I’m gonna make a change for once in my life. It’s gonna feel real good, gonna make a difference — gonna make it right.

Bless your week!

Taylor is an Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist.