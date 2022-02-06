Marlon's Memo: The road to healing has many paths

“He’s gone.” Those were the only words she barely coherently uttered. Well, perhaps, just maybe I should say — the only words that she was able to even muster the voice to orate.

Two words. Words with enough power and force behind them on that day to drop an 8 foot man to the floor.

I stood frozen on the phone. This isn’t real. Tell me you’re lying! This is simply not true!

Instantly these are the thoughts that ever so irrationally began to flood my consciousness. What do you mean he’s gone? It’s just simply not true. Take it back right now.

But there was no taking it back. It was probably only mere seconds that the phone call actually lasted, but it felt as though time itself had just — stopped.

The whole purpose of that morning’s doctor visit was to speak and get advice on ways to help strengthen his heartbeat. The entire reason for being referred to the specialist that day was to help him be able to exist.

I will never get the blessing of meeting him. Is that what I’m being told right now?

This little creation that I had worried over and shed tears for since the moment I knew of his existence, regardless of any of life’s twists and turns, shared my heartbeat and had my blood flowing through his little formation.

You’re telling me that after repeated deliberate questions and far from impressive answers that now its just too late and nothing could be done to save my son?

Confusion, hurt, anger, merely the tip of a melting iceberg of emotions that immediately rushed over me.

Wow, I don’t even tell this story and here I am writing it for all to read.

I lost a child last year, a little boy. His name, Adori (A-door-ee). Adori Benjamin Taylor. I’d honestly have to say the entire experience was most definitely was unexpected, but when it’s on your plate it’s your meal, you know?

Complication after complication had been arising. His conception itself was an anomaly, which automatically placed him in an extreme high risk category. He seemed almost predestined to have a low rate of survival from the beginning and should he achieve birth, the markers of being born disabled with a type of undetermined syndrome were there.

Those things never mattered. Not one bit.

I never handled that. That’s honest. Prior to that horrible day I had already been working through the deaths and losses of four friends and others associated with those that I care for. It seemed as if for two weeks straight people I knew all over the country were just... dying.

And now, in the height of week upon week of high emotion and low vibrations I stood facing my own soul crushing reality. A child, lost.

Death has been no stranger to me my entire life, as is the case with nearly every individual reading this article. Beginning with the murders of both my mother and my grandmother as a child, I quickly was introduced to the unfortunate and yet inevitable fact that the consequence of living life is losing it.

How do we deal? How do we find healthy ways to cope with the hurt and pain? What are ways to go on with our own lives when it feels as though they have ended?

Oxford Languages describes grief as “deep sorrow felt inside, especially after the death of a loved one.”

Grief is a very loaded word, because beyond it’s general meaning it also contains seven different stages within it.

These stages include:

Shock and denial

Pain and guilt

Anger and bargaining

Depression, loneliness and reflection

Upward turn

Reconstruction

Acceptance and hope

According to a Hospitals Contribution Fund (HCF of Australia) journalist “it is quite normal to move through any of these phases hour by hour.”

Each and every one of us are as unique and different as each and every relationship that we build in our lifetime. That being said, when the cold hand of death touches our lives — our reactions, methods and ways of processing and healing will vary completely.

I’d like to dive straight into ways of learning to accept our grief and strengthen our spirits that often get left shattered after a loss.

Not every method will work for every person, so it’s important to me that we discuss a variety of ways to heal and if not to heal (sometimes we never get over the loss), then to deal and feel again.

In the article “Dealing With Grief: A Step-by-Step Guide To Dealing With The Unexpected Death Of A Loved One” reviewed by Shaun Cummings, a series of guidelines are given to teach you more about yourself and what manner of healing tips will assist your personal situation.

I believe the most important thing that I gleaned from my reading of the article was this: To treat yourself with compassion.

“What do you mean Marlon?” you ask.

Only you know what you are feeling, and many times even you may not understand the rush of emotional waves crashing around you hour by hour, minute by minute.

So the first step is to be able to accept that our feelings are perfectly OK. We may literally need to give ourselves permission to grieve.

Often times despite the sorrow we feel, we also experience the guilt of feeling it and for not being able to just go about our “normal” daily routines. We sometimes feel that our emotions come secondary to life’s operations when in fact the exact opposite is true.

We can not perform at our best rate in school, at work, at home or in any capacity when we are stricken with the pain of loss.

So to demand of ourselves the expectation of being “OK” immediately or of giving a top performance after facing a blow to our core is, well, totally unreasonable.

We need to understand that the time we take to express our angst (yelling, crying, screaming, running, walking, sulking) is “our” time. No one but us can describe or decide what it will take to begin returning to our emotional and social norms.

Learning to accept this is the first key to healing. Be kind to yourself.

Another important factor in healing is to take care of yourself, your being. When grief overtakes us depression can quickly set in. When this occurs its easy to let our self-care go by the wayside. Bathing, eating, drinking plenty of water, exercising, cleaning — daily tasks that we normally go about doing seamlessly can become laborious and even pointless.

Treating our minds delicately is well to be expected, however our bodies need maintenance in order to be able to navigate through our emotional circumstances. When it comes to advancing in our grief, the mind and body have to work in unison.

In our periods of loss it is not uncommon for some to become reclusive and shut out the world around them. This method of coping is actually quite common. Others going through loss tend to do the opposite and long to be around people whether it be family, friends or even just public settings to not have to feel the heavy weight and realization of being alone or feeling empty.

There is no right or wrong way to think feel or act. But one thing I would definitely encourage all to do is this: not be afraid to reach out for help.

If you feel the need to express, do it. If you need to call a friend to come and sit while you say nothing, do it. If you want to scream or share a cry with someone about your breaking heart, do it. It is vital to understand that it is 100% acceptable to reach out to others for support, even professionally if you feel the need be.

At times we may need the advice and direction of a trained professional in helping us to identify exactly where we are in our grieving period and what it is that will work in our favor as a way of closing those wounds.

Positive outlets such as hobbies, arts, music, volunteer groups, book clubs and working out are merely a small list of possible suggestions. One of the biggest tips that I found helpful in my researching of this project was to “keep yourself busy with things that make you happy.”

Not to be confused with ignoring the pain, or avoiding the emotions felt, but rather encouraging positive stimuli as a means of facing that hurt head on and transforming those negative feelings into a form of personal growth.

“While the process of grieving causes you pain, it also allows the opportunity for you to grow as an individual. Some people find new strengths and passions which they didn’t know they had as a result of feeling so many painful emotions. “ stated a recent study on grief published by the Monroe Clinic in Wisconsin.

“We are all grieving right now — every loss deserves to be acknowledged and addressed” wrote New York Times mental health and wellness journalist Christina Caron.

In her April 1, 2021 article “How To Heal During A Season Of Grief” she went on to share similar suggestions as what I have just discussed above. A few additional pieces of information that she offered through her study of experts and counselors that I particularly found thought-provoking were to:

Spend time in nature (taking walks, cultivating a garden, simply sitting outside and watching, or if unable to get out possibly even just enjoying scenes of nature and creation).

Get active (aerobics, yoga, cardio, dancing, anything to get the endorphins and adrenaline stimulated thus producing positive physical and mental results which assist along your path).

Explore books (read, learn, study, stimulate your brain with new things to digest, filling the voids that we each encounter with both educational tools and literary escapes ).

There are no right or wrong answers to handling the loss of those we love. No rule books, cheat sheets or personal sets of instructions. We each are entitled to take as little or as much time as needed to to figure out what we feel and how we are going to get by with those feelings.

There are no concrete solutions, only suggestions that have been proven to work for others. That being said, I made it my mission to read and collect these suggestions and place them together in one article so that almost anyone reading could leave with an idea that could work for them.

I too am still healing and searching for new ways to manage the painful emotions I’ve covered over with life. I pray I helped even one of my readers today. Bless your lives and those you hold dear world.

Taylor is an Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist.