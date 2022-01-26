Marlon's Memo: Those winter blues

The holidays are now long over. With that being said, bellies have been filled, smiles have been shared, parents nationwide were tormented, visits with family and friends came and went with both tears and celebration and to top it off, finally Old Man Winter’s sub-zero temps proclaimed shorts and tank tops a thing of the past.

With things now getting back to “normal” millions across the nation find themselves stuck in a tedious, draining annual battle: The Winter Blues.

The National Institute of Health describes the winter blues or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) as “feeling sad and generally more down in the dumps.”

The Mayo Clinic defines the term as a product of “the reduced level of sunlight in fall and winter.”

The clinic goes on to explain “This decrease in sunlight may disrupt your body’s internal clock and lead to feelings of depression.”

One reason for this could be a drop in the levels of our serotonin, a brain chemical (neurotransmitter) that affects mood. It is “the key hormone that stabilizes our mood, feelings of well-being and happiness. Serotonin also helps with sleeping, eating and digestion,” according to hormones.org.

There are many things that can cause a decline in our serotonin level thus creating the onset of sadness and low vibration frequencies and energies. Many of these include: age-related health and brain changes, a poor diet, chronic stresses and a lack of exposure to sunlight, so states Medical News Today.

I was able to speak with and interview persons from all over the country in different states and climates to find out their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Jessica, a former Iowa native now residing in Texas, informed me that to her, the winter blues “are most definitely real.” She went on to share with me the effects that holiday stress, cold weather as well as the general feelings of being pulled from all directions can have on one’s mental health.

“Well usually it’s because of all the holidays so close together that it makes you spend the most in a particular year. The cold has an effect too. We most definitely become more irritated from November through the end of January.”

“I don’t know if I have experienced them,” relayed Paula of Omaha. “I know of people who have and they say they get out and go do something to make them feel better.”

When asked her thoughts on the blues of winter, Lindsey, a massage therapist working in the Denver, Colorado area said, “I do feel like they’re real because of things changing. It gets dark earlier (which is already depressing), colder, you don’t spend as much time out in the sun. I know sunlight is good for your mood/health overall.”

Tonya, a Las Vegas, Nevada resident who grew up in California wrote me to explain that she herself had NEVER experienced a winter mood change.

That provided an interesting perspective showing that person living in parts of the nation which are prone to more sunlight and warmer temperatures, are less likely to incur the onset of seasonal mood changing.

So what are some things that we can do this year to combat a melancholy spirit?

One of the things suggested was to “get a tan” so they feel like it’s summer, said Paula. “So maybe you could try and do something that makes you happy or something for yourself.”

Jessica offered the ideas of: learning how to shop earlier in the year so that the holiday time period isn’t as stressful. If experiencing seasonal depression is an issue, perhaps “keeping busy and staying focused whether at work or at home with your kids by doing and engaging in projects of different varieties.”

Another way of beating the blues was to “get more sleep and to spend more time outdoors even when cold also incorporating prayer and positive reading materials,” she said.

Sue Pavlovich of the Seasonal Affective Disorder Association drove home the point that “everyone is affected differently.”

What may work for some may not work for others “but there’s usually something that will work so don’t give up if the first remedy you try doesn’t work. Keep trying “

She kindly offered these 10 tips:

1. Keep active (stay busy, moving)

2. Get outside (Get out of the house)

3. Keep warm (Bundle up, crank the heat, enjoy a fire)

4. Eat healthily (Avoid junk, what we ingest affects our chemical make up)

5. See the light (Enjoy the sun on your face even when cold)

6. Take up a new hobby (Something positive to occupy the many hours we have to focus on sadness)

7. See your friends and family (Visit! Appreciate company)

8. Talk it through (Share the feelings and thoughts you’re dealing with either to yourself with a journal or with a person/persons you trust and are comfortable with, or a therapist)

9. Join a support group (Find others in your area whom are going through similar things as you in that regard)

10. Seek help ( If all else fails seek medical attention. Prescriptions are available to boost the serotonin levels in our bodies thus enhancing the higher energies winter tends to dull or even drown out)

Old to young, gender to gender, race by race... the results hold no prejudice. Wintertime for many is just not a fun or favorited part of the year.

That thought alone lead me on a mission of finding out what exactly is the science behind those winter blues, what America had to say about them both personally and medically and how I could gather encouraging intel to present and share that might help any of my readers.

Until the next time, stay safe, stay warm and get out in that sunshine immediately folks — it means your sanity.

