The Masons of Cobia Lodge will warm up their grills Tuesday for the fourth annual Burgers for Blue in conjunction with Police week, which is May 14-20.

All area law enforcement officers are welcome to stop in and enjoy burgers and brats Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 130 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

“The purchase of the cookout is to honor and show our support and appreciation for all local, county and state law enforcement for the dedication and service to our communities,” Patrick Morgan said in a press release from the lodge.

One of the principles of Masonry is to serve the community, the press release stated. Cobia Lodge, as well as the other two Masonic Lodges in Council Bluffs, contribute to many local organizations, charities and school scholarships. Burgers for Blue is an effort to give a little to those who give a lot.

The lodge offered its thanks to Hy-Vee Food Stores, Fareway, Bimbo/Sara Lee Bakery, Mobilis Home Medical, A. Raymond Plumbing and Nebraska Coast for their assistance with the event.