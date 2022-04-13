Massive brush fire in Bluffs' west end ties up crews, clouds sky over I-80

A brush fire that had smoldered for days flared out of control Tuesday and took crews from several fire departments long hours to contain.

Firefighters were originally dispatched at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday to a large grass fire at 4100 Veterans Memorial Highway, according to Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James. The fire was north of the highway near the ATV park and across from Malmore Acres, he said.

“We’ve been there every day since it started, and we’ve had some fires kick back up down there,” he said.

On Tuesday, high winds, combined with embers and perhaps another ignition source, whipped up the wildfire, which spread north toward Interstate 80.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department took tankers, other fire trucks and a couple utility vehicles and requested help from several area fire departments, James said. Lewis Township brought two grass trucks and a tanker, and Crescent and Underwood brought utility vehicles.

“They were down there for like eight hours,” he said.

Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from reaching the Western Historic Trails Center, as well as the pond to its west and the grassland to its east, James said. It never crossed I-80 but burned some of the grass between entrance and exit ramps. The wind changed directions several times, which made containment more difficult.

There was enough smoke to limit visibility along I-80 Tuesday.

“We slowed and stopped some interstate traffic (Tuesday) night,” James said. “We don’t want people driving through heavy smoke.”

Officials don’t know what sparked the fire, but they know that transients often camp near the riverfront, James said. It did not originate as a controlled burn, but officials did back-burn some areas to interrupt the fire’s progress. The department worked with Chad Graeve of Pottawattamie County Conservation on the back-burns.

“When we back-burned, we were trying to keep it from going in the direction of the wind at that time,” he said. “Basically what we’re trying to do is take the fuel away from it. It’s likely burned all the way to 80.”

Although the wildfire consumed much of the brush in the area, there are fallen trees that could provide fuel for future fires, James said.

“The amount of deadfall down there is crazy,” he said. “It really needs to be cleaned.”

“Obviously, the riverfront has been an issue since the 2011 flood and worse since the 2019 flood,” James said. “There’s just a ton of trees that are dead down there.”

Grass fires have been almost a daily occurrence this spring because of persistent dry weather and winds.

“If we get some rain this week, hopefully we’ll be in a better place,” James said.

