Mathiasen appointed to conservation board

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has appointed Jerry Mathiasen of Council to the Pottawattamie County Conservation Board.
He was sworn in at the board’s Jan. 12 meeting, according to a press release from Pottawattamie County Conservation.
Mathiasen and his wife, Cindy, are longtime supporters of Pottawattamie County Conservation.
“Our family is very interested in preserving our natural resources and enjoys the park amenities in our area,” he said.
The couple donated $2,000 to the conservation board in 2017 through the Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund for the purchase of two binoculars that were mounted on a steel stand on the observation deck at Hitchcock Nature Center. They were each positioned at a different height, with one low enough to be used by children and wheelchair users.
“In addition, we’ve also donated funds for a birdwatching bench at the lodge, as our entire family enjoys the hobby of birding,” Mathiasen said. “I’ve also worked with the conservation board on various projects, including nature trails.”
The Mathiasens’ yard in the Loess Hills of Council Bluffs is certified as a wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, the press release stated.
“Our whole family enjoys birds, and being in the Loess Hills just off North Broadway, we have a lot of wildlife but, in particular, so many species of birds,” Mathiasen said. “We really realize how important (conservation) is for our community. Another important aspect of the conservation board is partnering with other organizations that are involved in (keeping) our natural resources protected and yet accessible for our citizens.”
Mathiasen is known for his leadership in philanthropy and public service. He worked for then-Gov. Terry Branstad’s administration for 14 years, serving as deputy chief of staff for much of that time. He then worked for the Iowa West Foundation, becoming the foundation’s senior vice president. He retired as president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation in 2017.
Many nonprofits and governmental entities have benefited from Mathiasen’s involvement. Currently, he is in his 10th year on the State Terrace Hill Commission, is a member of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and serves on the Historic General Dodge House Visioning Team.
“We appreciate this appointment by the board of supervisors, as Jerry’s longtime expertise in public service will be a real asset,” said Mark Shoemaker, executive director of the Pottawattamie County Conservation Board.
“It is an honor to be selected by the supervisors and help the conservation team with its mission to provide experiences with our county’s wonderful natural resources,” Mathiasen said.