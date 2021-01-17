Mathiasen appointed to conservation board

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has appointed Jerry Mathiasen of Council to the Pottawattamie County Conservation Board.

He was sworn in at the board’s Jan. 12 meeting, according to a press release from Pottawattamie County Conservation.

Mathiasen and his wife, Cindy, are longtime supporters of Pottawattamie County Conservation.

“Our family is very interested in preserving our natural resources and enjoys the park amenities in our area,” he said.

The couple donated $2,000 to the conservation board in 2017 through the Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund for the purchase of two binoculars that were mounted on a steel stand on the observation deck at Hitchcock Nature Center. They were each positioned at a different height, with one low enough to be used by children and wheelchair users.

“In addition, we’ve also donated funds for a birdwatching bench at the lodge, as our entire family enjoys the hobby of birding,” Mathiasen said. “I’ve also worked with the conservation board on various projects, including nature trails.”

The Mathiasens’ yard in the Loess Hills of Council Bluffs is certified as a wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, the press release stated.