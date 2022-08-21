Mathiasen, Winum among honorees at this year's Mercy Heritage awards

The Mercy Heritage Awards celebration has a long-standing history of honoring southwest Iowa leaders for their decades of service and philanthropic activities in the community.

The awards event, originally set to be held March 14, 2020, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at a new location: the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, home of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment.

“Our community has come together to respond to these unprecedented, historic times, and we are happy to see hope and healing on the horizon. It is with joy that we look forward to celebrating the Mercy Heritage Awards and to gather together in celebration of all that is special about our community,” said Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.

“Partnering with PACE emphasizes our dedication to the southwest Iowa community and admiration of our local leaders while re-energizing the event with the perfect backdrop of art and culture,” added John Bracker, chair of the event.

The Mercy Heritage Awards will celebrate Jerry Mathiasen, Arts & Humanities; Larry Winum, Business; Martha Bruckner, Education; and Marie Knedler, Health & Human Services.

“This group represents some of our most accomplished and engaged community members, and the Mercy Heritage Awards ensures that they get the recognition they deserve,” said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care.

“The entire staff at CHI Health Mercy should be commended for facing these challenging times — and as award recipients, we also appreciate the team at Mercy for their hard-working diligence on this community celebration,” added Mathiasen.

Information regarding tickets and sponsorships can be found at www.chihealth.com/HeritageAwards. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Event proceeds will benefit child, adolescent and adult behavioral health patients at Mercy through the creation of an outdoor therapy garden.

The new garden will serve more than 2,500 patients annually and will feature a sensory garden with vibrant plants and flowers, immersive musical instruments, a basketball court and opportunities for interactive art. The enhanced programming will include horticulture, pet therapy, music, recreational and group therapy to support the physical, spiritual and mental healing of our patients.

This project also hopes to incorporate a mural created by local artist Cait Irwin, who has a deep personal connection to its mission. Irwin’s mural design for the therapy garden seeks to capture the changing, cyclical seasons and native wildlife while telling the story of the cycles of recovery.

The project is fully funded by philanthropy, and, to date, more than $325,000 has been raised, thanks to the generosity of many in the community. An additional $125,000 is needed to complete the project.

For more information about the Mercy Heritage Awards and the therapy garden, reach out to CHI Health Development Officer Abby Jares at 712-328-5372 or abby.jares@chihealth.com.

Jerry Mathiasen

After growing up in Council Bluffs, Mathiasen left for college and then lived in Des Moines, but his heart pulled him back to his hometown, and he married Cindy — a high school classmate, nurse and artist.

Following graduation with honors from Buena Vista University, which later named him an alumnus of the year, he became involved in politics and met Iowa lieutenant governor candidate Terry Branstad.

This led him to 14 years in government — much of that as Gov. Branstad’s deputy chief of staff. One of his major duties was personnel. He helped the governor make 1,600 appointments in state government, including Iowa’s first female Supreme Court justice.

These appointments included a record number of southwest Iowans, several into arts and humanities positions.

Branstad and his wife, first lady Chris, continued to value Mathiasen after he returned to Council Bluffs, naming him to the State Terrace Hill Commission, to which he has been reappointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. For his public service, he was named an honorary colonel of Iowa.

In Council Bluffs, his service continued through philanthropy as Mathiasen accepted leadership roles as president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, recently renamed the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, for four years before retiring.

Prior to that, he was the Iowa West Foundation senior vice president for 18 years. In 2012, the Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund at PCCF was established to make charitable grants.

Here is a sampling of his leadership accomplishments:

Tripled PCCF donor funds, which will give grants to local charities for generations, and reached $3 million in grants.

Initiated the annual “Pottawattamie Gives” day in 2015 which, in its six years, raised $3 million for 100 nonprofits in Pottawattamie County.

Served as an executive board member and chair of the Iowa Council of Foundations while at PCCF and Iowa West. During this time, he helped author the “Endow Iowa” legislation that resulted in $300 million being leveraged at community foundations, including millions at PCCF.

Was at the forefront for much of Iowa West’s $400 million in grants during his tenure, including the PCCF startup; arts and humanities programs, county-wide preschool, CITIES program, and the 2011 partnership with the Red Cross helping families who faced flooding.

Served as Iowa West’s point person on state tax legislation, resulting in an additional $80 million for the foundation’s endowment.

Continues his personal philanthropy through his family’s PCCF fund (supplemented in holiday season with donations from the “kids and grandkids”) by supporting projects and organizations, such as Bregant House preservation, Kimball Park, Hitchcock Nature Center, MICAH House, FAMILY Inc., CHI Mercy Education Fund, and the first donation to Dream Playground Re-Imagined.

Mathiasen has continued his community involvement on the Pottawattamie Conservation Board, the Historic Dodge House Visioning Team and the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee.

While at St. Albert Catholic High School, Mathiasen set an Iowa high school record of 21 assists in a basketball game, and he continues to play. Another hobby is birding — as Cindy, two adult children, a daughter-in-law and four grandchildren all enjoy nature.

A cancer survivor, Mathiasen is honored to follow his late father, Dr. Emmett Mathiasen, and late uncle, Dr. Art Sciortino, as a Heritage Award recipient.

Larry Winum

Winum was born in 1956 to Larry and Mary Winum in Minneapolis. He is the oldest of four siblings. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minnesota and graduated in 1974.

While at Jefferson, he played football, basketball and baseball and was inducted into his high school’s hall of fame. He was fortunate to receive a baseball scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

After college, he began working for Commonwealth Electric Co. in Lincoln. It was during this time that he met his late wife, Martha Dean of Glenwood. In July 1980, they married and shortly thereafter moved to Commonwealth’s San Antonio office, where he served as a construction manager.

After more than six years, highlighted by the birth of two of their three daughters, Winum was given the opportunity to move back to his native Minnesota with Commonwealth’s St. Paul office. As much as they hated leaving San Antonio, the opportunity to move back closer to both their families made the decision an easy one.

After just one year in Minneapolis — and at the suggestion of his father-in-law, John Dean, a third-generation banker whose grandfather chartered the Glenwood State Bank in 1899 — the family decided to move to Glenwood and transition to a career in banking.

Winum became president of the bank in 1992 and currently serves as CEO. He and his brother-in-law, Grant Dean, manage the day-to-day operations of the bank and their two branches, Frontier Savings Bank in Council Bluffs and First State Bank in Tabor.

A big part of being a banker is being involved in the community, and Winum wasted no time taking advantage of opportunities. He got involved with the Glenwood Chamber of Commerce, serving on its board for several years and as president in 1993.

Promoting the community, helping existing businesses grow and working to attract new business and families to the area has long been a cornerstone philosophy of the bank. With that in mind, his passion became economic development. He became a board member of Mills County Economic Development Foundation in 1990 and served as the organization’s president for 25 years.

Winum is probably best known for his leadership and persistence over a 20-year period promoting the construction of the new Highway 34 bridge over the Missouri River, connecting southwest Iowa with the Omaha-Bellevue metropolitan area. The goal was to replace two antiquated toll bridges and create an opportunity for business expansion on both sides of the river.

After two decades of deliberations with county, state, and federal officials — often traveling to Washington, D.C., to meet with legislators to secure funding and speaking at countless public meetings on both sides of the river to explain the bridge’s economic benefits — his bridge to enhance southwest Iowa’s economic future was completed in October 2014.

Although the bridge was a major accomplishment, Winum has played a big role over the past 30 years promoting and preserving the services provided by the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run facility that provides specialized care to about 150 intellectually disabled individuals and employs close to 700 people.

To enhance the GRC campus, he assisted in getting new entities on the campus, such as On with Life, a 32-bed brain injury rehab facility; Glenwood Community Schools Middle School and administrative offices; and the recently constructed, 75-bed Glen Haven nursing home.

With the recent announcement that GRC would be closed over the next two years, he and other community leaders are working with the state to develop a long range economic development plan that will provide the best use of the available buildings and real estate.

He was treasurer and board member of the Independent Community Bankers of America in Washington. He also served on the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees for eight years and currently serves on the IWCC Foundation board. He and his wife, Terri, were co-chairs for the 2019 annual IWCC Black Tie scholarship event.

After the devastating flood in March 2019, Reynolds appointed Winum to her Flood Recovery Advisory Board and, more specifically, as chairman of the Flood Recovery Finance Committee.

He was named Community Bankers of Iowa Banker of the Year in 2010, is a two-time recipient of the MAPA regional citizenship award and received both Glenwood Chamber of Commerce leadership and public service awards.

Winum and his best friend, Terri, have been married for 10 years. Each have three children and a total of 10 grandchildren, with perhaps more to follow.