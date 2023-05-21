Keller Cannon just completed his junior year at Abraham Lincoln High School and his first year at Iowa Western Community College, where he is enrolled as part of the College Early Start Program. In addition to earning a 4.0 GPA this year, he also earned first place in the National Junior College Athletics Association Esports “Mario Kart” tournament, besting other student-gamers from across the country.

“Last season I got knocked out in the semi-finals for the playoffs, and so I wasn’t really ready for that final experience yet,” Keller said. “And so I put in a lot of time over this past semester to get prepared in the instance that I could go to the championship.”

All that practice paid off as Keller — nicknamed “The Peeler” by his IWCC teammates because he’s really good at hitting other racers with banana peels in “Mario Kart” — defeated “Mr toast22” in the May 4 championship race.

“During (the race) I was super nervous that I would end up losing the match, and so I was trying really hard to stay calm during it. And I managed to stay fairly calm during it, which was really great for me, ‘cause that’s one of the things I struggle with, is falling under pressure.”

Parents used to yell at their kids to stop playing video games, and to go outside to play or read a book. These days, spending hours in front of a screen with a controller in hand is more accepted and sometimes even encouraged.

“It’s a little weird, ‘cause sometimes it feels like, ‘Oh, we haven’t seen Keller all day,’ like, he’s just over there playing video games,” said Shawn Cannon, Keller’s dad. “And then I have to remind myself that it’s, like, the same way that I spent every free hour in the theater, ‘cause that’s what I was into in high school, this is what he’s into.”

Keller’s mom, Joplyn, knows that too much time playing video games can be unhealthy, and she and Shawn encourage their son to get involved in other activities, too, but she sees the benefits of gaming as well.

“It’s not good for kids to spend all of their time in front of a screen, but there is also value in video games,” Joplyn said. “Gaming, especially competitively, requires kids to learn a variety of skills that will also help them be successful in life. Gamers need to be problem solvers, make decisions quickly, communicate.”

The IWCC esports team also won the “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” Gunfight championship this year, becoming repeat winners after placing first last year.