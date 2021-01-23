Mayor: Levee certification to be completed in 2023 — at earliest

Though at times a painstaking process, city officials say they are optimistic that the 28 miles of levee within Council Bluffs’ jurisdiction along the Missouri River will be recertified in upcoming years.
“It’s very slow moving, and to do the recertification there needs to be funds appropriated from Congress, and they’ve been slow about getting that done,” Mayor Matt Walsh said. “I believe our initial completion date was supposed to be 2015, but we believe it won’t be (completed) until 2023 at the earliest.”
During a recent City Council meeting, the governing body took action propelling the project further along: passage of a resolution approving plans, specifications, form of contract and cost estimate for the levee certification project.
The city, Walsh said, is footing a portion of the project bill upfront; however, he noted that over a multiple-year stretch there will be reimbursement from the state. The push for levee certification happened shortly after Hurricane Katrina decimated New Orleans and other southern Gulf areas, causing more than 1,800 deaths and racking up $125 billion in damage.
As a result, the Federal Emergency Management Agency started requiring that all levees be certified by a professional engineer in order to be eligible for FEMA accreditation and to meet the criteria for a moderate-risk area on a Flood Insurance Rate Map, according to information provided by the National Society of Professional Engineers.
“The issue for the city of Council Bluffs is that our 28 miles of levee system ensures that at least half of our population — from Eighth Street moving west — does not have to buy flood insurance and pay flood insurance premium costs,” the mayor said.
Walsh noted that the levee system predominately held strong during severe flooding in 2011 and 2018 and that periodic work has been completed in an effort to keep residents safe, capitalizing on becoming certified and to keep people’s flood-related expenses down.
The Army Corps of Engineers, the mayor said, will be responsible for inspecting and checking off on the structure’s integrity, with FEMA subsequently completing any new flood plain mapping post determination — whether certification is achieved or not.
If not achieved, Walsh estimated that thousands would face a colossal hike in insurance expenses.
“About 30,000 of our residents would be affected; it would be pretty close to a 5-mile by 5-mile area,” Walsh estimated. “It’s pretty significant. But with that being said, our levees are well constructed and they stood up to flooding to flooding in 2011 and then in 2018.
“They’ve been up against significant flooding and held well, but we need to make sure they are ready to be certified as stable by the Corps of Engineers.”
A significant portion of the legwork moving toward certification has been completed, Walsh said, noting that there is much reason to believe the final Corps inspection will yield a positive outcome.
“We’ve rebuilt significant sections (of the levee) and we are highly confident that it will get recertified,” he said.