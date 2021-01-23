Mayor: Levee certification to be completed in 2023 — at earliest

“The issue for the city of Council Bluffs is that our 28 miles of levee system ensures that at least half of our population — from Eighth Street moving west — does not have to buy flood insurance and pay flood insurance premium costs,” the mayor said.

Walsh noted that the levee system predominately held strong during severe flooding in 2011 and 2018 and that periodic work has been completed in an effort to keep residents safe, capitalizing on becoming certified and to keep people’s flood-related expenses down.

The Army Corps of Engineers, the mayor said, will be responsible for inspecting and checking off on the structure’s integrity, with FEMA subsequently completing any new flood plain mapping post determination — whether certification is achieved or not.

If not achieved, Walsh estimated that thousands would face a colossal hike in insurance expenses.

“About 30,000 of our residents would be affected; it would be pretty close to a 5-mile by 5-mile area,” Walsh estimated. “It’s pretty significant. But with that being said, our levees are well constructed and they stood up to flooding to flooding in 2011 and then in 2018.