A controversial ordinance prohibits residents of Council Bluffs from owning a pit bull.

The city's mayor has defended the rule as keeping the public safe, but a proposal before state lawmakers would overrule the local ban along with many others enacted by local Iowa governments.

House File 651 advanced in the Iowa Legislature on a 82-16 vote on April 11, with eight Democrats and eight Republicans opposed. If made law, the bill would invalidate breed-specific bans, mostly on pit bulls and similar dogs, in dozens of Iowa cities.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh told The Nonpareil he has concerns over the bill, particularly because it passed with substantial support.

In Council Bluffs, owning a “pit bull” is outlawed, and the ordinance defines that as an American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier or any dog displaying the majority of physical traits of any one or more of those three breeds.

The city enacted the ban in 2005, after pit bulls were found to be responsible for nearly a quarter of the dog bites locally in 2004. After the ban was put in place, the number of reported dog bites fell from 29 in 2004 to 13 in 2005.

So far this year, 17 dog bites have been reported in Council Bluffs, according to Chief Animal Control Officer Galen Barrett. One of those bites was attributed to a pit bull mix.

“It was working in Council Bluffs and we’d like to continue to have it work,” Walsh said. “We’ve seen success with it.”

Walsh, a former member of the Council Bluffs City Council, wasn't always in favor. In 2005, he was one of two council members who voted against the ban.

“At the time, I didn’t want to take away people’s family pets,” he said. “To take away those pets didn’t make sense to me.”

Walsh now supports the ordinance as a servant of public safety.

“Eighteen years later, there should be no legal pit bulls left in Council Bluffs,” he said. “The primary duty of elected officials is to keep the city safe.”

That's something Walsh believes the breed ban accomplishes, and he said it does so in a way that’s easier to enforce than the laws in Omaha.

Omaha requires muzzles and additional control instructions along with proof of liability insurance for dogs displaying a majority of the characteristics of Pitbull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Bulldog, Dogo Argentina, Presa Canario or Cane Corso.

Still, the ordinance in Council Bluffs has drawn criticism, including a legal challenge. Last fall, a federal appeals court ruled that Council Bluffs’ ban on owning pit bulls does not violate the U.S. Constitution.

“It’s not the dog, it’s the owner of the dog,” Walsh said. “I still believe that to be true.”

Still, Walsh thinks the Iowa House vote supports “bad policy” that could endanger public safety.

“There are streets that some people can drive 100 mph on and be safe, but there are other drivers that are only safe up to 35 mph — that’s why we make speed limits,” Walsh said. “It’s kind of the same premise for me with pit bulls. There are people who can own pit bulls responsibly, but there are many others who would not be responsible owners.”

The House bill would need to pass the Iowa Senate before becoming eligible to be signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

State Sen. Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs said he believes there needs to be an overall discussion on the topic of breed restrictions if the bill were to move forward.

“There's people on both sides of the fence in Council Bluffs,” he said. “You know, some these laws are 10, 15 years old. At the very least, I think it's time that all the local entities out there at least revisit it and actually take a new vote at the very least, if not do a total ban.”

Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs would support a change to the rules, noting that pit bulls often take longer to adopt as a result of the restrictions.

“Midlands Humane Society is in support of evaluating animals based on their behavior instead of the breed and the breed characteristics,” said Mariah Garcia, director of operations and events at MHS.

Dawson was unsure if the Iowa Senate would take up the bill this year or not, although he didn’t rule it out.

“It's pretty late in the session for those types of topics,” he said. “I almost view it as like, a next year topic, is what my inkling on it would be — the temperature around here.”