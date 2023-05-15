A man who barricaded himself inside the cooler at the Mega Saver at Ninth Avenue and South 36th Street Monday afternoon has been arrested.

Jake Flynn, 38, of Council Bluffs, was arrested after a standoff that lasted two and a half hours, in which he barricaded himself inside the convenience store's cooler.

A Pottawattamie County deputy had identified Flynn as a wanted person. He observed Flynn drive a stolen white Chevy Silverado into the Mega Saver parking lot and exited the vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. Flynn had four warrants for his arrest (two felony and two misdemeanor warrants), according to a press release from Council Bluffs Police.

When police responded, Flynn barricaded himself in the cooler. Council Bluffs Police negotiators responded, as well as the Council Bluffs Police emergency services team. After approximately two and a half hours, Flynn was taken into custody. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Flynn was charged with first degree theft and first degree criminal mischief in addition to the warrants for his arrest.