Memorial event honors Iowa workers who died in 2020

Shudak noted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was started 50 years ago, signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Of those 51 deaths, at least 10 were COVID-19 related. With more than 4,600 deaths tied to the disease in 2020 and countless outbreaks at businesses, both Shudak and Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, said it's possible that number is truly higher.

"I don't think we'll ever grasp what happened to workers in the past year," Wishman said. "We'll never know the true impact, unless you're somebody who lost someone."

The 51 Iowans that died in workplace incidents in 2020 ranged in age from 19 to 79 and made their living in a variety of sectors. Peggy Peterson, bureau chief for Iowa OSHA consultation with the Iowa Division of Labor, told the story of her father, who died of a heart attack while working for a business that built farm machinery.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As I began a career working with OSHA enforcement in the 90s, I had the heartbreaking job of investigating workplace fatalities and contacting the family -- (and) providing tough answers," she said. "I vowed to take the knowledge I learned from each of those fatalities to help prevent others from living that nightmare."