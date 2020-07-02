Memorial library remembering boy struck by car receives more than 100 books

A memorial library built in remembrance of Quintin Brownfield was placed Wednesday behind an existing memorial for the boy on the corner of Carson and Franklin Avenues.

Quintin, an 8-year-old second-grader at St. Albert, passed away April 15 after being struck by a car.

Family, friends, students, previous teachers and some Carpentry Union members stopped by to fill the library with books and support the family. Lowell Brownfield, Quintin’s dad, and his three sisters — Presley, Sophia and Izzy — were there and were grateful for the community’s efforts.

“We have received well over 100 books so far,” said Katie Eden, who lives in the area.

“I just thought this would be a way to continue to pass Quintin’s memory on in a happier way,” she said. “It’s a great way to honor him and show people that they need to slow down because this could’ve been avoided.”

Brownfield died after being hit by a Honda Pilot around 6:25 p.m. on April 15 at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues. Shortly after the crash, Council Bluffs Police officers determined Brownfield was playing with a group of friends on scooters. At a certain point, police believe Brownfield entered Franklin Avenue and was struck by a vehicle driven by Troy A. Pokorny.

Witnesses told police they saw Pokorny flee from the scene. Police found his vehicle nearby. Iowa online court records show Pokorny was charged with failure to report an accident-death or personal injury and has has pleaded not guilty. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 10.