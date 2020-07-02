Memorial library remembering boy struck by car receives more than 100 books

A memorial library built in remembrance of Quintin Brownfield was placed Wednesday behind an existing memorial for the boy on the corner of Carson and Franklin Avenues.
Quintin, an 8-year-old second-grader at St. Albert, passed away April 15 after being struck by a car.
Family, friends, students, previous teachers and some Carpentry Union members stopped by to fill the library with books and support the family. Lowell Brownfield, Quintin’s dad, and his three sisters — Presley, Sophia and Izzy — were there and were grateful for the community’s efforts.
“We have received well over 100 books so far,” said Katie Eden, who lives in the area.
“I just thought this would be a way to continue to pass Quintin’s memory on in a happier way,” she said. “It’s a great way to honor him and show people that they need to slow down because this could’ve been avoided.”
Brownfield died after being hit by a Honda Pilot around 6:25 p.m. on April 15 at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues. Shortly after the crash, Council Bluffs Police officers determined Brownfield was playing with a group of friends on scooters. At a certain point, police believe Brownfield entered Franklin Avenue and was struck by a vehicle driven by Troy A. Pokorny.
Witnesses told police they saw Pokorny flee from the scene. Police found his vehicle nearby. Iowa online court records show Pokorny was charged with failure to report an accident-death or personal injury and has has pleaded not guilty. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 10.
To honor Quintin, Eden said she contacted Chris Merk, a member of the Carpentry Union and family friend of the Brownfields, and he and his son, Liam, built the library and dropped it off for Eden to paint and decorate.
The shelves were left blank so people could write notes or little memories for family and friends. There is room in the back if people want to leave pictures.
The community came together and donated funds to help pay for the library registration fees.
“This is what living in a community is about,” Merk said. “Oftentimes, you generalize the community to the government, but it’s the community and the people in it that makes it good.”
The library will be permanent and Eden asked for people not to write on the glass or the outside of the house. She said she hopes that Quintin’s friends and the community can enjoy this for many years.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed.