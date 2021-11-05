Menards keeps Christmas spirit alive with Toy Drive, Enchanted Forest

To keep up with the spirit of Christmas, Menards home improvement stores in the Midwest will serve as a Toy Drive drop site.

“We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity to put smiles on the faces of less fortunate children in the community,” a release said.

Through the end of November, donations of new and unwrapped presents can be placed in the drop box places near the exit door in the store.

Also at Menards stores, children can experience the Enchanted Forest featuring decorated trees, colorful lights and Christmas decor.

“A visit with your family to the Menards Enchanted Forest might be the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit,” the release said.

Participating stores in the metro area:

Council Bluffs — 3200 Manawa Centre Drive.

Omaha, Nebraska — 708 N. 120th St.

Ralston, Nebraska — 7337 L St.

