MentorU mentors needed for 2022-2023 school year

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands needs MentorU mentors for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. MentorU is a technology-enhanced mentoring program that gives holistic support to high school students in Iowa and Nebraska.

"MentorU is more important than ever to have in the classroom," said Kristin Mihalo, MentorU program coordinator. "Through the use of the classroom and mentoring, we support and empower youth after they’ve had years of academic and societal upheaval. MentorU guarantees that there is someone in a student’s corner- whether it’s a mentor, teacher, or Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands staff. This program is unique because of its holistic focus on listening to what a student needs and what a student wants."

Mentors only need two and a half hours a month to help a student gain confidence, purpose and define what success means for them. Students learn lessons in the MentorU classroom and message their mentors weekly on various topics related to their passions and interests. Big Brothers Big Sisters is hoping to double the number of matches made last year. People interested in mentoring need to schedule their interview by the end of August.

“What I have been most impressed with is how well the program coordinators matched my mentee and me," said Dani, a MentorU mentor. The prompts we were given each week was a great way to start a conversation but also helped cultivate a relationship of trust between my mentee and me. Being a part of this program as a MentorU mentor has helped me grow in so many ways as a person, parent and professional and I am grateful.”

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands and to get involved as a MentorU mentor, visit www.bbbsomaha.org.