Nature heals. Digging in the dirt, playing basketball and breathing in fresh air during a yoga session, or even taking a quiet stroll outdoors, are all proven to help reduce depression, anxiety and stress.

“Research overwhelmingly illustrates that sunlight triggers the release of serotonin in the brain, which can boost a person’s mood and help them feel calmer and more focused,” said Kathy Capobianco, director of behavioral health services at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.

This research, coupled with patients’ feedback, became the impetus for the CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs therapy garden for behavioral health patients.

“This therapy garden uses the concept of eco-therapy and time spent in nature to aid in our patients’ healing and emotional well-being,” Capobianco said.

The dream of this garden has now become a reality, thanks to a swell of philanthropic support — the latest a gift from the Dick and DeAnna Miller Charitable Trust Grants established at the Community Foundation for Western Iowa.

“Mr. Miller and his family set an amazing example of philanthropy and commitment to positive impact in our community," said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Their support of this life-affirming project illustrates the true culture of giving that the Miller family helps to foster and grow in southwest Iowa. We are honored to partner with Mr. Miller and his family as they invest in the great work of CHI Health Mercy.”

The project is fully funded by philanthropy and currently under construction to be completed by the fall of 2023.

The new therapy garden will serve approximately 2,500 patients annually and will feature a sensory garden with vibrant plants and flowers, immersive musical instruments, a basketball court and opportunities for interactive art. Enhanced programming will include horticulture, pet, music, recreational and group therapies to support the physical, spiritual and mental healing of patients.

“Our family is proud to support CHI Health Mercy in its quest to help patients with an innovative therapy garden. Therapeutic gardens have proved to be an ancillary benefit to those afflicted with health issues,” Dick Miller said.

The project also incorporates a mural that will capture the changing, cyclical seasons and native wildlife while telling the story of the cycles of recovery a person moves through. The imagery is designed to bring balance to the angular concrete buildings that surround the outside space by offering softer organic imagery and color, all created by local artist Cait Irwin.

“Being an artist and having a deep connection with the natural world have been two major constants in my life,” Irwin said.

The mural, sensory garden, raised gardening beds, musical playground and other features of the garden have been intentionally designed for patients of CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs to elicit serenity and joy during their recovery.

“The community’s support of this project allows us to provide the best healing environment possible for our patients, and most importantly, it shows our patients that our community cares about them and their recovery,” said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care. “Behavioral health impacts everyone in this community — whether they themselves have experienced mental health challenges or known a family member, loved one, friend or neighbor who is struggling.”