Merry and Bright: Holiday events in Council Bluffs 2021

The holiday season is here! To celebrate, we've made a list of upcoming festive events and activities in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Bundle up and let's get celebrating!

Holiday Events

Bass Pro Shop's Santa's Wonderland -- featuring free photos with Santa: Nov. 6 - Dec. 24 at Bass Pro Shop, 2901 Bass Pro Drive.

Holiday Model Trains at the Union Pacific Museum: Dec. 3 - 18 at Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St.

Free Speech America Holiday Open House: Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Home of Dale and Julia Burris.

Neola Community Choir Presents: "There is a Savior!": Sunday at 2 p.m. at Zion Congregational Church, 103 E Main St. in Treynor.

Council Bluffs Community Band Holiday Concert: Sunday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at The Arts Center at Iowa Western, 2700 College Road Arts Center. 

Holiday Greenscreen Photos: Monday and Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. 

Holiday Handbell Choir Concert: Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

PACE Art Exhibit -- A Dollhouse Miniatures Holiday Display: Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

Winter Survival Secrets: Virtual Workshop: Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

PACE Art Exhibit -- A Dollhouse Miniatures Holiday Display: Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

Gingerbread Bash!: Dec. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Compass Christian Church, 2007 S 7th St.

Neola Community Choir Presents: "There is a Savior!": Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at United Lutheran Church, 22163 Sumac Road in Neola.

Beers & Carols: A Sing-A-Long: Dec. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Full Fledged Brewing Co., 40 Arena Way Suite 2.

Holiday Gift Card Holders: Dec. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

New Years Party: Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Hub CB, 7 S. Fourth St.

PACE Art Exhibit -- A Dollhouse Miniatures Holiday Display: Jan. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

PACE Art Exhibit -- A Dollhouse Miniatures Holiday Display: Jan. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

This list will be continuously updated until Dec. 28 and can be found online at bit.ly/3rVtkMQ.

Event details are subject to change. Please contact the venues to confirm details as needed.

