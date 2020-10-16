Methodist Jennie Edmundson recognized for lactation care excellence

Methodist Jennie Edmundson was recently recognized for excellence in lactation care, according to a release from the facility.

This week, Jennie Ed officials announced that the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and the International Lactation Consultant Association provided the hospital with the IBCLC Care Award, which recognizes facilities that hire International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) staff and provide a lactation program for breastfeeding families, according to the release.

In addition, Jennie Edmundson showed that it completed activities that help protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

The Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital campus is a breastfeeding-friendly location that promotes the benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby, the release says.

Certified lactation consultants offer inpatient and outpatient lactation support by phone, by email or via one-on-one meetings.

Support groups are also available, as well as information for breastfeeding moms returning to work.