Methodist Jennie Edmundson recognized for lactation care excellence

Methodist Jennie Edmundson was recently recognized for excellence in lactation care, according to a release from the facility.
This week, Jennie Ed officials announced that the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and the International Lactation Consultant Association provided the hospital with the IBCLC Care Award, which recognizes facilities that hire International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) staff and provide a lactation program for breastfeeding families, according to the release.
In addition, Jennie Edmundson showed that it completed activities that help protect, promote and support breastfeeding.
The Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital campus is a breastfeeding-friendly location that promotes the benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby, the release says.
Certified lactation consultants offer inpatient and outpatient lactation support by phone, by email or via one-on-one meetings.
Support groups are also available, as well as information for breastfeeding moms returning to work.
“Parents develop a new knowledge base and skill set specific to their baby,” said Rita Madden, a registered nurse and lactation consultant with Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, through a provided statement. “This includes learning what is normal and what a cause for concern is. Our Methodist Jennie Edmundson Birthing Center team strives to teach, guide and reassure new parents so they can truly enjoy caring for their baby with confidence. Our lactation consultants provide specialized one-to-one care and instruction to help moms succeed. Our care continues beyond the hospital stay providing support throughout the entire breastfeeding experience.”
As allied health care professionals with the leading internationally recognized certification for professional lactation services, IBCLC professionals work in hospitals, birthing centers, clinics, public health agencies, private practice, community settings and government agencies, the hospital said.
There are currently more than 32,500 such professionals in 122 countries. The IBCLC certification program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), which represents a mark of quality for certification programs.
