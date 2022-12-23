Metro-area volunteer, philanthropist, educator Anne Nelson dead at 81

The Council Bluffs-Omaha metro lost a longtime community volunteer and supporter this week.

Anne Elizabeth (Tucker) Nelson, 81, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

She was born at Mitchell Field Air Force Base in Long Island, New York on July 29, 1941 and grew up in the Minneapolis area, according to her obituary. She graduated from Carleton College and taught high school English and French at Minnetonka High School before marrying Carleton classmate John Phillip Nelson on June 19, 1965. The couple made their home in Council Bluffs, where she continued her teaching career at Lewis Central High School. She also taught English to adults preparing for the GED exam at Iowa Western Community College.

Nelson served on boards and committees for many organizations, including the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Auxiliary, Midlands Humane Society, Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library, Children’s Square USA, Historic General Dodge House, Council Bluffs Service League, Council Bluffs Senior Center, American Heart Association, Omaha Symphony, Omaha Community Playhouse, Joslyn Art Museum, Literacy Center for the Midlands, National Conference for Community Justice, PEO, United Way of the Midlands, Children’s Hospital Foundation and many others.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Anne Nelson,” said Viv Ewing, president and CEO of Children’s Square. “Her positive energy was contagious and will be missed. Anne, John, and the Nelson family are important and cherished members of the Children’s Square family.

“Children’s Square has a longstanding relationship of more than 50 years with the Nelsons."

Anne served as secretary for three years and John and his father both served as board chair of the Children’s Square Board of Directors. Anne was also a charter member and a member of the first board of directors for the Friends of Children’s Square.

“Thanks to their kind spirit and generosity, the Children’s Emergency Shelter and one of our residential cottages are named after John and Anne Nelson,” Ewing said. “Anne cared deeply about and made a huge impact on Children’s Square and the kids we serve, and that impact will last for generations to come. It’s an understatement to say Anne will be sorely missed by Children’s Square, Council Bluffs and the surrounding communities, and their many friends. Our thoughts and prayers go out to John and the entire Nelson family.”

“I first met Anne when I began working in the Volunteer Department back in 1989,” said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson. “Anne was volunteering at the West Lobby Desk — the first person visitors and patients met when they entered into the hospital. Her beautiful smile and compassionate demeanor brought comfort and reassurance as she escorted visitors throughout the hospital.

“Anne was also active with many of the dinners and holiday bazaars. Over the years, she and John have continued their commitment and generosity in a number of ways — most recently (with) the opening of the Anne Elizabeth Nelson Women and Newborn Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. We were honored and humbled when John chose to recognize Anne’s significant philanthropic and volunteer work by naming the unit in recognition of Anne.

“Anne’s loss is felt deeply by all who knew and loved her. We continue to keep John and their family in our thoughts and prayers.”

She and her husband chaired numerous charity fundraisers.

Nelson was editor for “Silent Hills Speak: A History of Council Bluffs, Iowa,” by William Ramsey and Betty Dineen Shrier. The book was released in 2002, and a second printing was done in 2009. She reigned as queen of the Renaissance Faire of the Midlands in 2006 alongside King Thomas P. Hanafan. In 2008, she was named the Arthritis Foundation Nebraska Chapter Woman of the Year. In 2016, she received the Lewis Central Hall of Fame Staff Award. She was also a recipient of the Sertoma Club Outstanding Humanitarian Award, the Iowa Western Community College Investment in Excellence Award in 2003 and the Omaha Symphony Dick and Mary Holland Leadership Award in 2018.

Anne and John Nelson have been generous contributors to many projects in the area, including the Anne and John P. Nelson Gallery and Exhibition Floor at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, the Nelson Family Cottage at Children’s Square and the Nelson Teacher Resource Center at Joslyn Art Museum. She was instrumental in the establishment of the Nelson Family Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award, which recognizes outstanding teachers and counselors in the area.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the Omaha Country Club, 6900 Country Club Road, Omaha.