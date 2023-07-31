Last week Midlands Humane society received two separate confiscation cases in one day, increasing our dog population by 73. Fourteen dogs were brought to the shelter in the early afternoon, and you can imagine the surprise from staff when told there was another home in Council Bluffs harboring nearly 60 dogs.

Due to already being at max capacity for the past several weeks with little to no available kennel space, the intake of so many animals really stretched our resources to care for them to the max. With little time to prepare for these animals, MHS staff went to work to create a system to get the dogs a basic medical evaluation, fresh food and water, and of course a comfortable space to decompress from the stress.

A week later, some of the dogs have already been adopted with many more ready for adoption preparation. MHS networked with partner humane societies and rescues to transfer some of the dogs to their organizations to be housed, cared for, and prepped for adoption. Working with other nonprofits whose mission values mirror our own is truly so important in saving the lives of the animals in our community, and we are very thankful they have offered their resources to MHS to help change these dogs lives for the better.

However, they are not the only ones we would like to thank. Midlands Humane Society has absolutely been blown away by the support from our community. We have received countless phone calls, emails, and people stopping in to ask how they can do their part to benefit the animals from this case. We have received very generous monetary donations, product donations, people signing up to become volunteers or fosters, and of course those interested in welcoming one of these deserving dogs into their home.

When asking the staff, the biggest impact has been the hundreds of kind words on social media and in person. These cases can be very daunting, and we want you all to know how much it is appreciated that you see the need for change in the animal welfare world and that you are in our corner helping us make these changes. Your positivity and compassion is what helps keep us going, and for that we are very grateful.

If you are interested in possibly adopting, we are recommending you keep an eye out on our social media pages for updates regarding their availability. Unfortunately, due to the high interest in these dogs and size of our team, we are unable to keep adoption lists or reach out individually to those interested.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by American National Bank:

Lager is a 5-year-old Black and Tan Coonhound mix who is a handsome gentleman that would love to be the new addition to your family. He has not had much experience with young kids but other than that is ready to be a family dog. He knows a handful of basic commands and would love to have a yard to play in. He is currently in foster care so contact MHS to complete an adoption application!

Red is a 5-year-old Cattle Dog who is a a sweet girl that absolutely loves her people. She is your typical cattle dog and can be particular with her likes and dislikes, so we recommend breed experience if possible. She has a chronic arthritic condition that will require treatment for the rest of her life, but she doesn’t let it slow her down! She loves treats and does best with short walks. A home where she has a yard to sunbathe is at the top of her list.

Iris is a 5-year-old Border Collie mix who is ready to run zoomies in her new yard! She can start off weary of new people but once you gain her trust, she is ready to play. Iris will benefit from an owner who will work with her on her leash walking skills and basic obedience. Iris has lived with other pets in her previous home.

Sammy is a 2-year-old Pit mix who is full of energy and can't wait to run off her zoomies in her new yard. She is very affectionate and loves getting attention from her loved ones. She has tolerated other dogs in playgroup but doesn't like rough and rowdy playstyles, so a home with a laid-back dog would be best. Sammy will need a home in an area without a breed ban.

Stop in to MHS Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt. Don’t forget to register for our Wags & Wheels Car Show by Aug. 1st to get your free event T-shirt! Register online or by checking out our Facebook page.