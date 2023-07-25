Fleas and ticks are a common nuisance from the spring through the fall in the Midwest and besides giving you a case of the heebie jeebies, they can also cause a lot of discomfort and health problems for your furry friends so it’s important to protect your pets from these pests. Here are some tips on how to prevent flea and tick infestations and keep your pets happy and healthy.

The first step is to do your research and select a flea and tick preventative that suits your pet’s needs. There are many options available, such as collars, shampoos, sprays, topical treatments, wipes and oral medications. Some products are only prescribed by your veterinarian, so you should consult with your vet to find the best product for your pet’s breed, age, weight, health condition and lifestyle. The most important thing is to always read the label on the product to ensure you are properly following the instructions as some preventatives may have side effects or interactions with other medications.

Secondly, administer or apply the flea and tick preventative consistently. Each product is different, and you may need to give it to your pet once a month, every few months or once a year. Don’t miss a dose or use more than the recommended amount as this could reduce the effectiveness or cause adverse reactions. If you have more than one pet, treat them all at the same time to prevent cross-infestation and to make it easier on you to remember.

Check your pet for fleas and ticks frequently, especially after they spend time outdoors. You can use a fine-toothed comb or even your fingers to check for signs of these pests on your pet’s skin and fur. If you find any fleas or ticks, ensure you are removing them safely. For ticks, utilize a special tick removing tool or even tweezers to carefully remove them from your pet. If you find fleas, you should also treat your home and yard with flea killing products to eliminate any larvae or eggs hiding in the carpet or grass.

The last step is to monitor your pet for any signs of flea or tick related illnesses such as itching, hair loss, skin infections, lethargy, lameness, or neurological problems. Some related diseases can be life threatening so if you notice any of these symptoms with your pet make sure to see your veterinarian as soon as possible for diagnosis and treatment.

Remember to always consult your veterinarian before choosing a flea and tick preventative for your pet and follow the guidelines on how to use it safely and effectively. Preventatives are not only important for your pet’s health and comfort, they can also prevent the potential spread of flea and tick-borne illnesses to you and your family.

Lemon is an 8-month-old spayed female Black Mouth Cur who came to MHS as a stray. She is a sensitive, quiet soul who will benefit from an owner who will take her out an about on adventures and give her a lot of positive experiences out in the world to build her confidence. We think a home with a dog will help to bring her out of her shell.

Duke is a 3-year-old neutered male Great Dane who is a gentle giant that is one big baby. He will do best in a home with breed experience as he can be unsure of his surroundings and would benefit from training and socializing.

Valley is a 2-month-old neutered male Domestic Short Hair who is your typical curious, playful kitten that should acclimate well to most any home.

Glitch is a 6-month-old neutered male Great Dane mix who is all puppy and can’t wait to burn off all his energy in his new yard! He will need a dedicated owner who will work with him on basic obedience and leash walking to make him a successful adult.

