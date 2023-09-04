If you have ever visited an animal shelter and walked through the dog adoption floor, there are a couple things you may notice. The first and most obvious thing is that it is typically full of a lot of barking an excitement as dogs say hello and try to get your attention. There may also be some shy dogs that head to the back of their kennels as you walk up to them, or even a dog reacting in a way that may come across as negative or aggressive. Did you know that assessing a dog’s behavior based on how they are acting in their kennel is mostly incorrect?

Imagine going from living in a home with a family one moment to living alone in an overwhelming environment with tons of new smells, sights and sounds to process. Now imagine you have no way to communicate with the people caring for you what you’re feeling and how exactly they can help. This is how millions of dogs in shelters across the country feel each day. Dogs that stay in this environment can deteriorate behaviorally, effectively reducing their adoptability and stretching already thin resources in shelters to get them the help they need.

A major way to combat this issue is by providing enrichment to keep the animals both mentally and physically stimulated. For MHS, the most effective way to accomplish this is by holding play groups for the dogs in our care, which means putting several dogs together at once in our fenced yard. MHS staff have participated in several trainings through the nonprofit organization Dogs Playing for Life, whose mission is redefining the meaning and importance of quality of life for all sheltered dogs by improving their experience through playgroups and individualized training, resulting in urgent and responsible lifesaving.

According to dogsplayingforlife.com, playing can be a dog’s most natural form of positive interaction and communication with both humans and other dogs. Play groups reveal behavior tendencies better than their reactions during the intake process, while kenneled, or even during a one-on-one behavior evaluation. Benefits to the dog include decreased dog to dog and on leash reactivity, decreased territorial behavior in the shelter, increase the ability of the dog to focus during training, burn off mental and physical energy through intense social interaction and maximize the staff and volunteer time for cleaning kennels. It also allows staff to more accurately educate potential adopters on behaviors they may experience within their home.

MHS is dedicated to saving lives and that means utilizing tools, such as play group, to tackle the challenging behaviors experienced in the shelter environment. While their stay may be temporary, keeping the animals as comfortable as possible, both physically and mentally, is something we constantly strive for. As Dogs Playing for Life says, “Dogs live to play, now let them play to live.”

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Hy-Vee:

Dahlia is a 5-year-old spayed female Australian Cattle Dog who came to MHS as a stray. She is a very friendly girl who will benefit from some basic obedience training to show her the ropes. She did just fine in playgroup and would prefer a laid-back doggy friend in her home.

Diesel is a 2-year-old neutered male Pit mix who is a very chill, happy, lovable dude who will love a home where he can sleep in and get all the cuddles. He spent time in the training program at the Clarinda Correctional Facility and was the best boy. We think he will be okay with other dogs who can tolerate his rough and rowdy play style. He will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Gopher is a 1-year-old neutered male lab mix who is very intelligent dude that will love working with you on basic obedience and learning new tricks. He is high energy and loves to romp and play with other dogs. He can’t wait to be your new adventure buddy!

Castiel is a 5-year-old Boxer mix who is a sensitive, shy guy looking for a quiet home with patient owners who will allow him to acclimate at his own pace. Castiel has previously lived with cats and enjoys an occasional game of chase, and he does join in on doggy play group at MHS. Any dog friends should be able to tolerate his pushy playstyle and a meet and greet with existing dogs is recommended to ensure they get along. He would prefer an adult-only home or a home with children in their teens.

Visit MHS on weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.