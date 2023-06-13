The Micah House in Council Bluffs broke ground on the Florence M. Lakin Child Development Center, located adjacent to the shelter, on Tuesday, June 13.

The organization described the facility as “an on-site childcare facility and trauma-informed program complete with accessible, tailored services and therapies for each child” in a press release. “This model will provide an essential support for parents as they work to create a sustainable future for their families,” the release said.

The Micah House is a nonprofit that serves the homeless population in Council Bluffs, providing them with shelter and support.

Associate Director Ashley Flater said the goal with the new childcare center was to help break the cycle of poverty and let families transition out of the Micah House and into more stable situations.

“So when families come to Micah House, they often lack a lot of access to the resources that they need to be successful, including childcare, and we know that if families have access to childcare, the parents and caregivers then have the opportunity to either increase their education or find stable income,” Flater said.

The study “Quality Child Care Supports the Achievement of Low-Income Children: Direct and Indirect Pathways Through Caregiving and the Home Environment” suggested that “higher quality childcare can buffer young children from the negative effects of low income,” supporting Flater’s point.

The new childcare center is focused on “trauma informed care” to fill a specific need for their clients.

“In addition to the stresses of balancing work and life, most Micah House adults have experienced traumatic events throughout the course of their lives and often have not received the care they need, limiting their socio-emotional tools to interact and cope,” according to the organization's website.

The groundbreaking was attended by Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh and Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce interim president and CEO Barry Cleveland, who both spoke briefly at the event.

The 12,000-square-foot facility will serve up to 70 children and will be available free of charge to Micah House clients, but its services will be open to the public. It is expected to be completed in June 2024.

Flater hopes the center will have a positive impact on the community.

“Micah House is here to serve families and women in our community who are experiencing homelessness, and this is just a step in their journey to stability,” she said.