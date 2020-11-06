MICAH House, FAMILY to receive State Farm Neighborhood Assist grants

Two Council Bluffs nonprofit organizations were elected to receive grants as part of the State Farm Neighborhood of Good initiative.

Micah House and Family Inc. were each awarded $25,000 grants, thanks to State Farm and local support, according to a joint press release from the two organizations.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist awards $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations across the country to help fund neighborhoods education, safety and community development projects. Micah House and Family Inc. were among 200 nonprofits selected to compete in the voting phase, where it was up to voters to decide which causes should receive the grant money, the press release stated. With extensive community support, Micah House and Family Inc. rose to the top 40 and will bring a total of $50,000 to the community.

Micah House will use its $25,000 to continue to support women, families and children experiencing the crisis of homelessness by providing safe shelter, nutritious meals, intensive case management services, health care access and adult classes. Micah House is a satellite location for All Care Health Center, which offers primary health care, OB and pregnancy care and dental care, according to its website.