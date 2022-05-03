Micah House hosts Champagne and Diamonds on Saturday

MICAH House is busy planning their biggest fundraiser of the year. This year marks MICAH House’s special 25th anniversary of hosting their Kentucky Derby themed event, Champagne and Diamonds. As a bonus, MICAH House is hosting the event in person for the first time since 2019.

The event will take place Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. Funds raised at this event directly support women and families experiencing the crisis of homelessness in your community.

Interim Executive Director, Ashley Flater said, “We are so excited to welcome everyone back in person to this year's Champagne and Diamonds. As always, it will be a fun event that supports the families and women in our community experiencing the crisis of homelessness.”

Dress to impress in your Kentucky Derby attire, socialize and have fun for a great cause. The event features silent and live auctions, dinner, mint juleps, live streaming of the Kentucky Derby, and the highly anticipated diamond raffle!

If you are interested in purchasing a table or individual tickets for this festive event, follow the link at https://bit.ly/22Champagne. Ticket sales ended on Saturday, April 30. If you want to purchase tickets but have missed the deadline, contact Taylor Brown, Philanthropy Director for more information.

Founded in 1986, MICAH House is an emergency homeless shelter that serves families and women in the Omaha Metro area and Southwest Iowa. MICAH House provides safe shelter, nutritious meals, access to primary and behavioral health care, adult education classes, and more support services as women and families seek a better tomorrow.