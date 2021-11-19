Micah House receives $50,000 for fight against food insecurity

“We’re very much in the business of feeding people,” Flater said.

During the growing season, women staying at the shelter work a couple times a week to raise produce in a hoop house on the Lakin Campus, according to Jenny Andersen, director of marketing and community development. The women, along with community volunteers, recently finished harvesting for the year.

The hoop house was set up in September 2011 by Iowa Western Community College construction technology students with the help of a $25,000 grant the college received from Learn & Serve America, a federally funded program of the Corporation for National & Community Service. It was initially shared by the Micah House and the Boys & Girls Club and tended by children from both places, as well as community volunteers.

The shelter also picks up food donations from local grocery stores and restaurants and shares some perishables with local food pantries, Flater said.

“Anytime we have enough overflow — especially food that we won’t be able to use in time — we share that with our partners,” she said. “The last thing we want to see is food going to waste.”

Some food, of course, has to be purchased — especially meat, Flater said.