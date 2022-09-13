MidAmerican charges up Habitat for Humanity's operation with utility truck

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs got a special delivery Monday morning.

Several employees of MidAmerican Energy Co. delivered a Ford F-350 Super Duty utility truck.

The truck has multiple compartments on the sides where Habitat can transport tools to job sites. Tyler Burns became the organization’s new construction superintendent in June and will be able to make use of the vehicle, according to Blake Johnson, Habitat director.

“At first, I just contacted them to see if they had anything they were willing to sell,” said Kim Smith, family services and volunteer coordinator at Habitat.

They asked if Habitat would be interested in a particular truck, and she said they would.

“They ended up donating it to us,” Smith said. “It was very unexpected and very generous.”

“It’ll be a great construction truck, because it’ll have room for all our stuff,” Johnson said.

The truck was to be rotated out of MidAmerican’s fleet and sent to an auction, he said.

The gift was no accident, from MidAmerican’s point of view.

“What we’re doing here is an extension of our CARES program,” said Natosha Skiles, a business connections manager for MidAmerican. “We’re just happy to be a part of it.”

MidAmerican’s CARES program focuses on supporting five areas:

Community Enhancement — museums, parks, splash pads, etc.

Arts and Culture — arts organizations and the area’s multicultural heritage

Environmental Respect — making the region’s environment cleaner and more sustainable

Education/STEM — educational efforts around Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

Safety — first responders, local safety projects and education

Habitat plans to have a wrap put on the truck that will display Habitat’s logo and express the organization’s gratitude toward MidAmerican for the truck, Smith said.

The two organizations have partnered on multiple projects in the past, according to Pete Ryerson, a business connections manager. Skilled volunteers from MidAmerican have helped with some of Habitat’s construction projects, he said.