The weather may have cooled down since the extreme temperatures that affected the Midwest last week, but that doesn’t mean it’s cool enough to leave Fido unattended in the car while you run errands. Did you know that dogs are not able to regulate their body temperatures the way that humans can? This means that they are far more susceptible to heatstroke and other heat related illnesses. Even on a mild day, the temperature inside a car can rise rapidly and become dangerously hot.

Dogs suffering from heat stroke may be showing several signs including excessive panting, weakness, dizziness, increased salivating, vomiting and diarrhea. If you believe your pet is showing these symptoms, call your veterinarian immediately.

On a 70-degree Fahrenheit day, the internal temperature of a vehicle can reach 100 degrees in just 20 minutes. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, studies have shown that cracking the windows changes these temperatures very little. If you take Fido with you to run around town, make sure you also have a family member or friend along for the ride who can stay in the car with your pet to keep the AC running.

If you notice an animal left in a vehicle on a hot day, here are a few things that you can do. Make sure you note the car’s make, model and license plate number in case you need to make a formal complaint. If there are any restaurants or shops nearby, notify management and ask them to make an announcement over the intercom to find the owner of the car. Some people may be unaware of the dangers of leaving their pets in the vehicle without AC.

If the owner can’t be found, contact the Council Bluffs Animal Control at 712-328-4656 and local law enforcement by dialing 911. In many states in the US, good Samaritans can remove animals from cars under certain circumstances, but it is always important to be up to date on local laws and follow procedures correctly.

A good rule of thumb is if you are not able to take your pet inside with you wherever you go, it is probably best to just leave them at home this time. Always use your best judgement to keep your beloved pet safe and cool!

