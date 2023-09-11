Midlands Humane Society has been operating at max capacity for the past few months and has very limited kennel space for incoming animals. Each day there are calls from people needing to surrender their pets for a multitude of reasons, and appointments are being scheduled out two to three weeks to try and get some breathing room, but it is not working. The calls keep coming, and animals keep coming through our doors. We desperately need your help!

If you have had thoughts of welcoming a new pet into your family but aren’t sure if you’re ready to take the big leap of adopting, becoming a foster volunteer might be the perfect fit for you. Foster volunteers provide their home, time and love to the animals they are fostering and MHS will provide all other supplies. You will be sent home with all the food, bedding, toys, litter and miscellaneous items needed to care for the pet being fostered. Fosters will also need to be able to transport the animals to and from the shelter for regularly scheduled veterinary check-ups and vaccines.

Currently, the biggest foster need is for adult dogs and kittens. Adult dogs that stay in the shelter environment long term can deteriorate behaviorally, effectively reducing their adoptability and stretching already thin resources in shelters to get them the help they need. When an adult dog can re-enter a home environment, even temporarily until they find a forever home, the positive effects are outstanding. Dogs healing from injuries or going through treatments are also high priority foster placements. Not only does it benefit the dogs, but it also helps relieve the staff and volunteers working tirelessly to care for the 250-plus animals in the shelter at a given time. Foster volunteers can network with friends, family and coworkers to try and find a forever home and in the meantime the dog will be posted on the MHS website and on social media.

So how do you become a foster volunteer? The process is very simple! The first step will be to complete a foster volunteer application via an online link that will be sent to you upon request by our Volunteer & Foster Care Coordinator, Derek Rollins. You can request this application by emailing Derek directly at drollins@midlandshumanesociety.org. If your application is accepted, the next part of the process will be to schedule a home visit in person or via zoom. Per Iowa code, it is a requirement for a home visit has been completed before foster animals can be placed. Fosters will be supported by the Foster Care Coordinator and the MHS medical team to make the transition to the home as easy as possible for both parties.

Help Midlands Humane Society save lives! Become a foster volunteer today.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by Posh Pets Dog & Cat Grooming:

Dingo is a 5-year-old neutered male Rat Terrier mix who came to MHS as a stray. He had severe dental disease upon arrival and has since had dental surgery to remove several problematic teeth. His adopters will need to keep up on his dental care with their veterinarian. He will make a great lap dog and walking buddy.

Fenris is a 1-year-old neutered male Husky who can’t wait to be your new adventure buddy. He has done well with other dogs in playgroup, and we think he would like to have a doggy friend in his new home. His previous owners noted Fenris can be protective over his important items (food, toys, etc.) so his new owners will need to work with him on this habit. He is your typical energetic Husky and will need plenty of physical and mental exercise to keep him happy.

Diego is a 2-year-old neutered male Chihuahua mix who is a pretty happy-go-lucky guy that loves just about every person he meets. He is selective with dog friends and may be best as the only spoiled pup in the home. Diego will make the best lap dog!

Feyre is a 4-year-old spayed female Pit mix who starts off shy with new people but when she warms up she’s all tail wags. She has previously lived with other dogs but has shown signs of resource guarding. She would most likely prefer to be the only dog in the home. She is ready to find a dedicated owner who will let her acclimate at her own pace and build her confidence in the world. She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban. Feyre has been at MHS since February.

Visit MHS weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can view our available pets online at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.