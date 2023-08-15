The back to school season is a time of excitement and anticipation for many families, but it can also be a stressful and challenging time for their pets. After spending the summer months enjoying quality time with their human companions, pets may feel lonely, bored, or anxious when they suddenly find themselves home alone for long hours. This can lead to behavioral problems, such as excessive barking, chewing, scratching or going potty in the house. Fortunately, there are some simple and effective ways to help your pets cope with the change and make the transition back to school smoother for everyone involved.

Prepare your pets for the new schedule as early as possible. Try not to wait until the last minute to change your pet’s routine. You can gradually introduce them to short periods of separation and increase them as the school day approaches. This will help your pets get used to the idea of being alone and reduce their anxiety. You can also practice leaving and returning calmly, without making a big fuss or showing too much emotion. This will help your pets understand that you will always come back and that there is nothing to worry about.

Provide your pets with plenty of physical and mental stimulation. A tired pet is a happy pet, so make sure you give them plenty of attention, exercise and playtime before you leave for the day and after you return. You can also provide your pets with toys, puzzles or treats that will keep them occupied while you’re away.

If you have a long workday or commute, or if your pet has special needs or separation anxiety, you may want to look into hiring a professional pet sitter or dog walker to check in on your animals during the day. This is especially beneficial if your pets have any prescribed medications that need to be given, and is also helpful in providing companionship and exercise.

Monitor your pet’s behavior and health through this transition. Keep an eye out for any signs of stress or discomfort in your pet, such as changes in appetite, mood, energy level or potty habits. If you notice any unusual or concerning behavior, make sure to consult with your veterinarian who can offer advice and potential treatment options.

Last but certainly not least, show your pet some extra love and appreciation at the end of the day. Spending quality time and showing them how much they mean to you as a member of the family will always help lift those back-to-school blues. By helping your pets adjust to this new routine, they can enjoy the exciting back-to-school season as you and they will be happier and healthier because of it!

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by The Mile Away:

Daisy is a 5-year-old spayed female Lab mix who starts off shy but will become your very best friend with some head scratches and yummy treats! She came to MHS with another dog but has shown to be very selective with her doggy friends while in playgroup. Due to this we believe she would love to be your only canine companion, or may tolerate a very laid back, older dog. Her previous owner indicated that she successfully lived with cats.

Winston is a 1-year-old neutered male Lab mix who came to MHS as a stray. He is a very happy-go lucky boy who wants to make friends with everyone he meets, and he does that by giving kisses and curling up in your lap for some pets. We think he will acclimate to most any home willing to work with him on basic obedience!

Tobin is a 4-year-old neutered male Pit mix who is a cuddly boy that thinks he should be your next lap dog. He is a big goofball who loves going to play group and romping around with all his doggy friends. He is a decently laid-back guy that will enjoy chilling with you on your next TV binge night! Tobin will need to adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Don’t forget about the sixth annual Wags & Wheels Car Show happening Sunday, Aug. 27 at Iowa Western Community College from noon to 4 p.m. You can register online at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or in person at MHS. Registrations also accepted the day of the event from 9 a.m. to noon.

MHS is open weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 16 for staff meetings.