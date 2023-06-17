National nonprofit Petco Love and animal welfare partners across the country including Midlands Humane Society are encouraging pet fostering this June, during National Foster a Pet Month, because you can foster a pet and save a life. There are numerous ways community members can foster that fit their lifestyle. Whether you can foster a puppy, kitten, adult or senior pet for a day, a week or a month, there is a pet fostering option that can work for you.

Fostering saves lives. Animal shelters and rescuers need foster parents for the numerous pets they are caring for during the busy summer months when they are inundated with pets. Fostering a shelter pet opens a space in that shelter or rescue to help another animal in need. Fostering also enables pets to get acclimated to life in a home and helps them become more adoptable.

Midlands Humane Society needs foster parents. We are looking for foster volunteers who will provide their home, time and hearts to the animal populations who are the most vulnerable. This includes bottle babies, mothers with their litter of puppies or kittens, and animals recovering from surgery or undergoing treatments. MHS provides all supplies needed to care for the animal(s).

MHS is grateful for the support of Petco Love during National Foster a Pet Month and beyond. Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they have empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Their love for pets drives them to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and their more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving changes alongside them.

For more information on fostering, please visit our website at midlandshumanesociety.org. You can also contact our Volunteer & Foster Coordinator, Derek Rollins, at drollins@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2263.

MHS Pets of the Week brought to you by McMullen Ford:

All the dogs featured today are available for adoption in foster care. For more information on scheduling a meet and greet, please contact MHS at 712-396-2270 or info@midlandshumanesociety.org.

Tacoma is a 1-year-old spayed female English Springer Spaniel mix. She gets along great with the kids and other dogs in the home. She is housebroken, her favorite game is tug of war, and she is getting more comfortable being in a kennel. We are working on staying away from human food on the counter and practicing basic commands like sit, stay and down. She is very treat motivated and loves to snuggle.

Mabel is a 3-year-old spayed female Australian Cattle Dog mix who loves nothing more (except maybe you) than playing fetch with a frisbee or tennis ball. She is overweight and will need an active home who can keep her busy and get her back to a good body condition. Mabel is currently living in a home with children and a cat.

Miracle is a 7-year-old spayed female Pit mix who is always happy, always talking, and always ready to sit for a yummy treat. Miracle has had quite the journey at MHS and has been treated for severe skin allergies and a torn cruciate on her left rear leg. She is feeling much better and you can even see it in her smile! She lives with other dogs, a cat and children in her current foster home. She will need to be adopted to an area without a breed ban.

Jerry is an 8-month-old neutered male German Shepherd/Malinois mix who is still all puppy. He loves dogs of any size, and even cats, too! He is very intelligent and driven to learn, which will be great for training his basic obedience. He needs a home who will understand his mental and physical needs and who will keep him busy.

MHS is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. You can view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.