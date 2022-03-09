Miller announces Board of Supervisors run

Carson resident Susan Miller has announced her candidacy for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

Miller accepted an early retirement offer from First National Bank of Omaha after 41 years, which she said has provided an opening for her “Act 2” as a public servant. She’s currently self-employed as a grant writer, work that includes working with area nonprofits on the homeless and vulnerable populations in the county.

“I’m too young to retire. My banking career centered around loan operations and compliance with ever-changing regulations,” she said in a release. “New assignments within the First National family provided an opportunity to learn more, problem-solve, manage projects, and document processes.”

Miller said she is a lifelong county resident and has been married to her husband, Randy, for 40 years. They have two sons and two grandchildren. While working full-time and raising a family, she earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree from Iowa Western Community College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration from Bellevue University.

Miller has over 16 years of board experience. She said this means she has “experience listening to others, evaluating opportunities, researching history and building consensus.” She served on the Iowa West Foundation Board from 2007 to 2021 and in leadership positions as board chair, governance chair and audit chair. As a Western Iowa Development Association (WIDA) Board Member she said she was a champion for all rural communities. Miller was also elected to the Carson City Council where she served a four-year term.

Miller said she was asked by former Supervisor Tom Hanafan to serve on the Pottawattamie County Recycling Task Force.

“This Task Force was a collection of residents across the county gathering facts from successful recycling programs in the state. If elected to the Board of Supervisors, I would like to engage more task forces, like the Recycling Task Force, to gather facts and build consensus to present to the Board before large capital projects begin or policies are made,” she said.

Miller pointed to a pair of endorsements in announcing her candidacy.

“It is of significant importance that the residents of Pottawattamie County select a voice that represents the rural communities at the Board of Supervisors table” Brianne Duede, Carson city administrator/clerk, said in the release. “That is why I encourage Pottawattamie County voters to cast their vote for Susan Miller on the primary election ballot on June 7th. Susan has served the Carson Community on the City Council, where I witnessed her well-grounded and strong experienced leadership. She understands the challenges that rural community residents and small business owners. Susan has invested decades of volunteer service in the area all while working a full-time job and owning a successful small business in Carson. She has been a champion for the Carson community and I know she will do the same for all of the communities within Pottawattamie County.”

“I have had the privilege of working with Susan for the past seven years. I admire Susan’s commitment, hard work and enthusiasm she brings to every project and opportunity,” Tara Slevin, Iowa West Foundation Board member and chief philanthropy officer for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said in the release. “Always the first to step forward and help, even when the decisions are hard and/or take a great deal of work.”

Miller said she also volunteers for the Carson Business Club, Dreamland Theatre and Carson United Methodist Church. She said from spring to fall, you will find her weeding community garden spaces.

“When visitors are in Carson, (I want) them all to leave with a favorable impression that Carson is a town that the residents care about,” she said.

She added: “I have a desire to serve, the capacity to learn, and a passion for making our corner of southwest Iowa better.”

There are three seats up for election on the Board of Supervisors. Miller will be joined on the Republican primary ballot by Supervisor Scott Belt of Council Bluffs, Supervisor Justin Schultz, who lives outside Council Bluffs, Jeff Jorgensen of Council Bluffs and Susan Miller of Carson. Supervisor Lynn Grobe is not seeking re-election.

The primary will be held on June 7.

