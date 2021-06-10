 Skip to main content
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in eastern Iowa
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in eastern Iowa

Iowa lottery officials say a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Barry’s Mini Mart convenience store in Harpers Ferry in eastern Iowa is worth a $1 million payout to the owner.

The ticket came within one number of having a share of Tuesday’s $56 million jackpot — matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

In addition, a $30,000 winning ticket that also was just one number away from a piece of the jackpot and had a multiplier option was purchased at Wayland BP on Highway 78 in Wayland in southeast Iowa.

The top prize was won via a jackpot ticket sold in Illinois. Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 9-22-39-41-54 with the Mega Ball 19 and a 3 “Megaplier” option.

The Harpers Ferry prize is the third lottery prize of at least $500,000 won in Iowa this year, officials said. The $1 million prize must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, while the $30,000 prize can be claimed at any of the lottery’s offices.

