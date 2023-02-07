Mills County deputies were alerted early Tuesday morning that Omaha Police Department's Able 1 helicopter was tracking a reported stolen vehicle that had fled officers.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a Mills County Sheriff's Office deputy located the vehicle traveling south on 287th Street through Silver City before crashing into an embankment at the intersection of Highway 34 and 284th Street.

A short foot pursuit ensued and the suspect, a 24-year-old resident of Council Bluffs, was apprehended by the Mills County K-9 unit. He is accused of first degree theft, eluding, driving while license revoked and other traffic citations.